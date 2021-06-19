After helping the LSU men's track and field team claim its first NCAA outdoor title since 2002, All-American sprinter Terrance Laird has turned pro.

Laird made the announcement from Eugene, Oregon, where he is continuing to prep for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. He has already signed a contract with Adidas.

The move wasn't a surprise considering the redshirt junior from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, is coming off a huge season with the Tigers.

He has posted the fastest time in the world in the 200 meters this year at 19.81 seconds and is considered one of the favorites to finish in the top three at the Trials.

That would earn Laird a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The first round of the 200 meters will be held Friday at 4:04 p.m. CDT at Hayward Field. The semifinals are set for Saturday with the final on Sunday.

Laird led LSU to the NCAA team title last weekend. Running on the same track that he'll race on Friday, he anchored the 4x100-meter relay team to a win, claimed the title in the open 100 and took second in the 200.

He scored a meet-high 20½ points — just a shade under one-fourth of LSU's winning total of 84 points.

Laird was just named the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year and is a semifinalist for The Bowerman, the sport's equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.