LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior has led No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) to three wins over top 10 opponents, and he has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week four times — a school record.
Burrow is on pace to break every single-season passing record in LSU history, completing 205-of-260 passes for 2,805 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. The touchdown count ranks first in school history, and he remains tied with Rohan Davey for the most 300-yard passing games in a season (6).
Burrow is at the center of LSU's turnaround on offense, and the program ranks fourth nationally with 46.8 points per game.
Three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 5, and the winner will be named on Dec. 12.
No LSU player has ever won the Maxwell Award.
LSU next plays No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m.