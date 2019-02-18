1. UNDEFEATED START
No. 1 LSU’s season began about as well as it could, as the Tigers beat UL-Monroe, Army and Air Force. The Tigers scored 35 runs over three games. Two of the wins required late rallies — more on that in a minute — but undefeated is undefeated. Last season, when LSU lost in the NCAA regional, the Tigers dropped two of their three opening games.
2. LATE COMEBACKS
LSU fell behind in its first two games. During the season opener, LSU trailed UL-Monroe until Daniel Cabrera’s game-tying home run in the sixth inning. The Tigers took the lead for good when Antoine Duplantis hit a grand slam as part of a five-run eighth-inning rally. Against Army on Saturday, LSU’s offense stalled until freshman Cade Beloso hit a game-winning home run in the ninth.
3. FRESHMEN STEP UP
Almost every LSU freshman made his first appearances on opening weekend. First baseman Drew Bianco hit a two-run home run. Beloso won the second game. Pitchers Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill both had effective debuts, allowing a combined two runs over 10⅔ innings. By the end of Sunday’s win over Air Force, every freshman had played except Will Ripoll and Easton McMurray.