It wasn't a surprise that LSU basketball associate head coach Bill Armstrong didn’t do a bad job at all sitting in the head coach’s chair for the first time Monday.
That was the consensus opinion after the 43-year-old Armstrong, filling in for Tigers coach Will Wade, made his head coaching debut in a 88-66 victory over Sam Houston State.
There was just one problem for Armstrong, who'll be in that role again when LSU (4-1) hosts New Orleans (1-5 before Tuesday night’s game at UL) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Armstrong, who is in his fourth season on the LSU staff, stepped in when Wade tested positive for COVID-19 last week and guided the Tigers to their third consecutive win Monday — with only one minor hiccup.
“With about six minutes to go in the first half, I lost my voice,” Armstrong said in his postgame news conference. “I’m not used to yelling that much. I had a couple of guys on the bench and said, ‘You guys call (instructions) out. I had to use a couple cough drops to get it back.
“I couldn’t have done it without any of those guys,” he said of the ops staff and players. “It was, ‘What can I do … how can I help?’ It’s been that way since Friday.”
It was a collaborative team effort, Armstrong and Wade both said, from top to bottom between the other staffers and players available for Monday’s game.
After watching the game from his home, Wade offered a positive critique of Armstrong following his first opportunity to lead a team in a regular-season game.
“The main thing with Bill is he’s extremely calm; he’s the same person every day, all day,” Wade said. “He doesn’t get flustered, he doesn’t get sped up.
“He’s very, very smooth. I’m high-strung, but he did a tremendous job and the guys responded well to him.”
Three veteran team leaders — juniors Javonte Smart and Darius Days and sophomore Trendon Watford — helped Armstrong out with assistant coaches Kevin Nickelberry and Tasmin Mitchell missing the game along with Wade.
Armstrong and LSU got the job done even though Watford was also out after turning his ankle in practice Saturday. Wade said the injury isn’t serious, but Watford will likely be questionable for the UNO game.
While Watford helped on the bench, Smart and Days were the on-court leaders.
Smart scored a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals in his best outing of the season, while Days recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“Javonte told me before the game,” Armstrong said. “He looked me in the eye and said, “Coach, I got you.’ That’s what he went out and did, and that’s what you love from a point guard.”
“Not having coach Wade, not having Trendon,” Smart said, “we had to fit a few pieces together to come out with the win today.”
Cam Thomas also scored 19 points, 16 of them coming in the second half after Sam Houston State pulled to within five points twice after halftime; and Josh LeBlanc, playing in his first game for his hometown team, had five points and eight rebounds in just 14 minutes.
“Coach Armstrong stepped in and did a phenomenal job with us,” Days said. “Everybody played their role and a lot of the guys stepped up. Javonte played big, Josh LeBlanc played incredibly big.”
“Everybody stepped up and did what they needed to do,” Armstrong said. “That’s the way coach runs his program, it’s organized. That’s what he does, he’s a machine. We were ready and everybody did their job.”