INDIANAPOLIS — Having a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer for a father has its benefits, and for LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, one of them is feeling prepared for the build up to the NFL draft.
His father, Randy Moss, is one of the NFL's all-time great wide receivers. Though the two play different positions — Thaddeus Moss said Tuesday he has only ever played tight end because he was too big for receiver — the lessons the father learned are still transferrable.
"He's helped me all the way up to this point in my career," the younger Moss said. "He's been through a lot and seen a lot, so he has answers for everything.
"And this process itself, it's nothing new. It's nothing changed. He has the answers to everything. I'm leaning on him during this time because he has the answers to everything."
Moss passed on his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2020 draft after compiling a breakout junior season with LSU. Moss, who transferred to the Tigers after his freshman year at North Carolina State, caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns last season.
His father's assistance in preparation for this week's combine has mostly been mental. Moss said Tuesday he will not participate in any on-field testing, as he is letting his body recover from LSU's extended season.
Moss said he is not planning to do any physical testing until LSU's April 3 Pro Day.
"(I'm) trying to rest my body and rest my mind, put my best foot forward and put all my focus on the Pro Day," Moss said.