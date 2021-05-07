AUBURN, Ala. — Drew Bianco saw the pitch slip toward the backstop and broke for the plate. As Auburn catcher Ryan Dyal whipped his head around to find the lost ball, the go-ahead run hurtled down the third base line Friday night. Bianco crossed home plate before Dyal picked up the ball.
When Bianco scored there in the eighth inning, LSU finally took the lead for good in a game with three ties and at least two lead changes. LSU finalized its 9-6 win an inning later after Jordan Thompson crushed a two-run homer and Devin Fontenot pitched a scoreless ninth.
With the win, LSU (29-17, 9-14 Southeastern Conference) sealed the weekend series at Hitchcock Field. It can sweep Auburn (19-23, 5-18) Saturday afternoon.
The teams went back-and-forth all night. When LSU scored twice in the first inning, Auburn hit two solo home runs off redshirt junior AJ Labas in the bottom of the frame. When Auburn pulled ahead 3-2 on another solo homer in the third, LSU tied the game in the fifth.
It was that kind of night, so it came as no surprise that after Auburn hit its fourth home run off Labas to take a 5-3 lead in the sixth, LSU scored three runs during its next at-bat, capped on a two-out single by junior Giovanni DiGiacomo, who was previously hitless this weekend.
LSU led 6-5, and freshman left-hander Javen Coleman returned after recording the final out of the sixth. He walked one batter and hit another. Soon, Auburn had runners on the corners with one out. Coleman allowed a game-tying single. Fontenot entered with runners on first and second. He ended the inning before the go-ahead run scored.
In the top of the eighth, Bianco hit a leadoff single. He stole second then advanced to third on a sacrifice fly. Bianco scored as Gavin Dugas batted with two outs.
Holding the lead once again, Fontenot pitched a scoreless eighth. Then Thompson hit a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, giving Fontenot a three-run lead as he returned for the ninth.
Fontenot walked the leadoff batter. His pitch count rising over 40, he grunted as he released his fastballs. Fontenot retired the next two batters. Then he induced a final ground out, tapped Tre’ Morgan’s backside, and LSU celebrated a series win.