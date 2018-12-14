After falling to No. 24 Houston in its most recent outing, the LSU basketball team will face a different kind of challenge Saturday night.
When Will Wade’s team faces Saint Mary’s in the nightcap of the Hoops Neon Showcase doubleheader in Las Vegas, the Tigers will have to adjust to a style of play that’s somewhat unique from what they see during the season.
“(Saint Mary’s) runs a European-style offense,” Wade said. “We’ll have to guard a lot of ball-screen action, a lot of different cutting actions, which will be different than the power games of some of the teams we have played.”
That alone figures to make it another tough test for Wade’s team, which flew straight to Las Vegas on Thursday following an 82-76 setback at Houston on Wednesday night.
After having its two-game winning streak snapped, LSU (7-3) will try to get back on track against Saint Mary’s (7-4) when they meet at 10 p.m. in T-Mobile Arena. BYU and UNLV will play in the first game.
LSU and Saint Mary’s were NIT participants last season and played in the same pod, with both losing to Utah. The Tigers were eliminated in the second round by the Utes, who defeated the Gaels in the semifinals of their pod.
Saturday’s game will be an important one for LSU, Wade said, considering his team surrendered a 15-point second-half lead against a quality opponent in undefeated Houston.
The main goal, he said, is to not let the loss affect them in their next outing.
“Hopefully, we’ve learned,” Wade said Friday. “It’s like I told the team, ‘Let’s not let this (Houston) game beat us twice, like we did the Florida State game.’ I think we’ll respond well.”
In the AdvoCare Invitational on Nov. 23, Florida State slipped past LSU 79-76 in overtime after the Tigers built a nine-point lead with just over three minutes to play.
The Tigers followed that disappointment with a lackluster performance two days later, falling to Oklahoma State 90-77 in the third-place game of the Orlando tournament.
Wade said they’ll be tested by a Saint Mary’s offense that's averaged 85.8 points during its current four-game winning streak — prevailing by an average of 21.3 points.
“Randy Bennett is an elite offensive coach,” Wade said. “They very much run a spread offense. They run a bunch of ball screens and spread the court. It’s very difficult to defend.
“It’s a much different offense than the one we guarded at Houston. But that’s what makes college basketball unique. There are many ways to skin a cat and they do a very, very good job with their system.”
The system has worked for Bennett, who has led his team to 11 consecutive national tournaments — five NCAAs and six NITs. He has compiled a 399-166 record in 18 seasons at the Moraga, California-based school.
Wade said Saint Mary’s four-game winning streak, which came after four consecutive losses, coincided with Bennett taking point guard Jordan Ford off the ball and adding Tommy Kuhse to the starting lineup.
Ford, the Gaels’ leading scorer at 22.5 points per game, is hitting 51.5 percent from the field and makes 44.0 percent of his shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
As a team, Saint Mary’s is connecting on 49.7 of its field-goal attempts and shoots 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
“Our ball-screen defense has got to be a lot better than it has been,” Wade said. “We’ve got to be better with ball screens and we also have to get tighter with our coverage. Their offense is humming right now, so we’ll need one of our better defensive games.
“They present a lot of challenges for our defense on a quick turnaround. But hopefully, we’ll be ready.”
The basics
WHAT: Saint Mary's vs. LSU
WHEN: 10 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
TV: ESPNU
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Furman, 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly
• Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Ja'vonte Smart combined to make just 11 of 36 field-goal attempts in Wednesday night's loss at Houston.
• In its current four-game winning streak, Saint Mary's has shot 58.2 percent from the floor in knocking down 124 of 213 field-goal attempts.
• Saint Mary's has compiled an 88-17 record the past three seasons, going 29-6 in 2016, 29-5 in 2017 and 30-6 a year ago under Randy Bennett.
PROBABLE LINEUPS
Saint Mary's (7-4)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Jordan Ford 6-1 Jr. 22.5 3.2*
G Tommy Kuhse 6-2 So. 5.1 3.5*
F Elijah Thomas 6-5 So. 6.4 2.5
F Malik Fitts 6-8 So. 15.1 7.9
C Jordan Hunter 6-10 Sr. 10.3 6.4
Key reserves
G Tanner Krebs 6-6 Jr. 6.9 2.5
F Dan Fotu 6-7 Fr. 4.5 3.5
F/C Matthias Tass 6-10 Fr. 2.4 2.1
* assists
LSU (7-3)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 11.3 5.2*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.2 3.7
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 12.1 3.4
F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 7.3 5.2
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 12.2 4.8
Key reserves
F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 8.0 7.0
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.3 4.5
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 5.7 2.7
* assists