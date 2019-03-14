WHO: Kentucky at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Kentucky is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: Kentucky 13-4; LSU 12-5
LIKELY STARTERS: Kentucky – Jr. LHP Zack Thompson (1-0, 2.78 ERA, 22.2 IP, 7 BB, 37 SO); LSU – Jr. RH Zack Hess (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 18.1 IP, 11 BB, 21 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has thrown out just one base runner this season, making opponents 32 for 33 on stolen base attempts. Kentucky leads the conference leader in stolen bases with 49 on 55 attempts. LSU met Thursday morning about its pitchers varying looks and speeding up their deliveries, and catcher Brock Mathis has practiced his pop time.