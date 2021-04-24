Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey told a Texas television reporter she will make a decision Sunday on whether to come to LSU.

Mulkey spoke to Nick Canizales of KBMT-TV in Beaumont, Texas. Asked if she is heading to Baton Rouge for the LSU job, Mulkey told the reporter she would make a decision "tomorrow."

Canizales had previously covered Mulkey and Baylor while at KCEN-TV in Waco.

The Advocate reported Friday there is mutual interest between LSU and Mulkey, a former Hammond High and Louisiana Tech superstar who has won three national championships over the past 21 seasons at Baylor.

Mulkey has gone 632-104 at Baylor, an .859 winning percentage. The past 10 years Mulkey’s teams have been even better than that, going 368-28 (.929) including a 28-3 record this season with a trip to the NCAA women’s tournament’s Elite Eight. She has the third-best winning percentage in women’s basketball history behind only Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma (.885) and former Louisiana Tech coach Leon Barmore (.869), Mulkey’s former coach and mentor.

In February 2020, she became the fastest coach in NCAA Division I history to 600 wins with a 77-62 victory at Texas Tech in her 700th game. Her teams have been to four Women’s Final Fours, won 12 Big 12 regular season titles (including the last 11 straight) and won 11 Big 12 tournament titles.

LSU announced Saturday that women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas had stepped down to pursue another opportunity after 10 seasons with the Tigers. The school did not specify Fargas’ next move, but she is reportedly is in negotiations to become the president of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

Sources told The Advocate that Fargas submitted her resignation days ago. Fargas, 48, went 177-129 at LSU, the second-most wins in school history behind only Naismith Hall of Famer Sue Gunter (442-221, 1982-2004). But Fargas’ winning percentage of .578 was the second-lowest in program history, ahead of only Barbara Swanner (.533, 1978-82).

The former Tennessee player and coach, who came to LSU after three seasons as head coach at UCLA, led the Tigers to five 20-win seasons and six NCAA tournament appearances. That included trips to the Sweet 16 in 2013 and 2014. LSU was virtually assured of earning another NCAA bid after going 20-10 in 2019-20, but the tournament was canceled by the pandemic.