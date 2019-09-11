Joe wants to go, even when given the chance to sit a practice out.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on his weekly radio show that senior quarterback Joe Burrow could have skipped practice earlier Wednesday with a minor but unspecified injury.

Burrow, Coach O said, opted to keep going.

"'Coach, I've got to keep my rhythm,'" Orgeron said Burrow told him.

Burrow was observed working out as normal Wednesday during the early portion of practice that is open to the media.

Orgeron also said on the show as he did at his Monday news conference that defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan will not play Saturday against Northwestern State. He said outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson remains questionable.

The No. 4-ranked Tigers take on the Demons at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be on the SEC Network.

