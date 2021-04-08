BR.mcneeselsu.040721 HS 1765.JPG
LSU will try to break a six-game Southeastern Conference losing streak Friday night against Kentucky. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky.

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Kentucky are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 18-11, 1-8 Southeastern Conference. Kentucky is 19-7, 5-4.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-3, 2.01 ERA, 40.1 IP, 11 BB, 47 SO): UK – So. RHP Cole Stupp (3-1, 1.91 ERA, 37.2 IP, 5 BB, 36 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers have to score more runs. They enter this game at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference in batting average (.201) and runs scored (27) within league play, the main reasons for the their 1-8 start. The task won't be easy this weekend. Kentucky has a 3.99 team ERA, good for fifth in the conference, and it has limited league opponents to a .239 batting average. However, the Wildcats rank near the bottom in strikeouts. Perhaps LSU can reverse its weekend fortunes.

