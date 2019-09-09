LSU will unveil a new statue of former baseball coach and athletic director Skip Bertman during a public ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The ceremony will occur near the home plate entrance of Alex Box Stadium.
Bertman, who coached the Tigers from 1984-2001, won five national championships and seven Southeastern Conference championships. His statue is the centerpiece of the new Legacy Plaza, which contains graphics and plaques dedicated to the history of LSU baseball.
In May 2016, the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame committee unanimously approved a proposal asking to build a statue of Bertman on campus. The statue and Legacy Plaza were funded through donations to the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
“This is more than a monument to Skip’s unparalleled achievements on the field,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a press release. “This is recognition of a man who has committed his life to making the lives of those around him richer than they might otherwise be.
"His contributions to thousands of people, including myself, as a mentor, leader and friend will live on for generations.”
Bertman finished his career with a 870-330-3 record, giving him the highest winning percentage (.724) in SEC history. After Bertman retired from coaching, he was LSU's athletic director from 2001-2008.
LSU retired Bertman's No. 15 jersey when he stopped coaching, and it named Alex Box Stadium's playing surface "Skip Bertman Field" in 2013.