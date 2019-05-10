lsubaseball.050819 HS 083.JPG
The LSU and Louisiana Tech men’s basketball teams will play a charity exhibition game on Nov. 2 in the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, the schools announced Friday.

The Tigers and Bulldogs, who played in the regular season last November, will meet again in the “Hoops 4 Disaster Relief” game to raise money for the tornado-ravaged Louisiana Tech campus.

The campus and Ruston area was struck by an EF-3 tornado in the early-morning hours April 25. The twister inflicted severe damage on the school’s baseball, softball, soccer and tennis complexes.

The time for the game will be announced at a later date, but the football teams for both schools have an open date that day.

Tickets are available through Louisiana Tech. Tickets are $15 for lower bowl (reserved) and $10 for upper bowl (general admission) seating and can be purchased by calling Tech’s ticket office at (318) 257-3631.

“This is what we do in Louisiana,” LSU coach Will Wade said in a university news release. “When someone needs help, we all pitch in.”

The compliance departments for both schools signed off on the game and the NCAA granted a waiver to allow the teams to play an “open” exhibition game for charity.

It will replace one of two closed scrimmages/exhibitions teams are allowed to play prior to the start of the season.

LSU, which hasn’t played in Ruston since 1945, defeated Louisiana Tech 74-67 on Nov. 16.

