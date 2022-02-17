Jay Johnson is not a West Coast hippie.
He shrugs his shoulders, letting out a slight chuckle. Later that day, he'll be speaking in a seafood restaurant to members of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club, and he figures this is probably what he needs to say to convince people.
A venti Starbucks cappuccino sits at his desk in Alex Box Stadium, where papers are stacked neatly as if they were still wrapped in their packaging. It’s early January and he says his Christmas holiday was great — he spent it on the road recruiting, with a brief stop to visit his wife’s family.
As LSU’s new baseball coach, he at first underestimated the magnitude of fan interest — like how many times he’d be asked in October about the closer, or how many fans would show up, scorecards in tow, to a cold November intrasquad scrimmage. But he loves it.
The job, however, does include convincing a bunch of well-dressed Southerners at a seafood luncheon that he’s not the Californian they picture. He's not glamorous, not a snob of inherited wealth, possibly with a vegan diet. He is a blue-collar-raised baseball coach who will fit in just fine at your table with crawfish and king cake.
He arrives in a plum-colored suit, a subtle homage to his new school, and charms the crowd with jokes about spending time on the toilet after eating alligator with Paul Mainieri, or about how his Arizona Wildcats’ triumphant defeat of the Ole Miss Rebels in last summer's super regionals convinced LSU officials that he is the guy to bring championships back to Alex Box.
Johnson could brainwash rec-league softball players into thinking he’ll take them to the College World Series, and he could believe it himself. His obsession with working toward a college baseball championship shapes his personality.
And he’ll tell you that otherwise, he’s a fairly boring person. He doesn't really do much else.
The defining sweep
There was more burnt orange in the stands at John Cunningham Stadium than there was blue. It was Feb. 3, 2006, the season opener at the University of San Diego. The vertical bleachers overlooked a modest field against the backdrop of white stucco Spanish campus buildings nestled in the California woods.
Players from the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns, the reigning national champions, overflowed the opposing dugout with its travel team, while the Toreros, a mid-major team ranked No. 36 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason poll, didn’t even have their own locker room. They shared with the football team.
This was Johnson’s first game as a Division I assistant baseball coach, where he’d see his batters take the plate for the first time against real competition.
“It was like the Yankees were there to play a minor league team,” said Logan Gelbrich, a USD catcher from 2005-07. “We didn’t think we were bad; we were the best program in town, but we weren’t well-known.”
It wasn’t David-versus-Goliath in talent, but in resources. Eric Valenzuela, the team’s pitching coach, said the Toreros' field at the time was equivalent to the best high school baseball field in Texas — maybe. And yet, the little private school on the hill was blessed with not only head coach Rich Hill, who's now at Hawaii, but also two future head coaches of prominent programs: Valenzuela, now at Long Beach State, and Johnson.
“When coach (Johnson) was there with us, he was trying to make it,” pitcher Matt Couch said. “You could tell he was driven; he was hard-nosed — but at the same time, he was there to show us the way.”
Junior pitcher Josh Butler was in command through five scoreless innings, and the Toreros’ offense struck first in the fourth inning as freshman Justin Snyder knocked a double for an RBI. Johnson’s offense piled on the runs in the fifth and the seventh, and the pitching stayed steady behind freshman Brian Matusz, who, frazzled by his first collegiate start, had thrown a bullet to the backstop in warmups, then closed the final four innings for the upset victory.
The Toreros went on to sweep Texas that weekend, with 6-0 and 12-8 victories.
“Sunday, and you're like, ‘Well, let's just give ’em hell,’ ” Gelbrich said. “You get a lead and you're like, ‘We're gonna sweep these people, and I think we're supposed to keep a straight face about this.’ ”
The upset sweep prompted one of the most profane coaching rants caught on camera, during which the late Augie Garrido, then the Texas coach, said: “This isn’t about a g**d*** game, this is about our lives.”
That part is true for Johnson. Baseball was and is his life, but he learned the value of short-term memory. That San Diego team went on to defeat pitcher David Price at Vanderbilt but later lost seven games in a row.
The two assistants, Valenzuela and Johnson, bonded through dinners and carpools, talking strategy.
But they were always out — so when Valenzuela went to pick him up for practice one day, he went inside Johnson’s apartment for the first time. He opened the door to two large whiteboards, one illustrated with hitting diagrams, another with a list of top recruits.
“It was like a war room for him — there was nothing else in the apartment,” Valenzuela said. “Nothing but one couch. I don’t even remember if there was a TV. Just two whiteboards filled to the rim.”
The whiteboards became the trademark tale of Johnson’s personality. Every coach who’s worked with him has seen them: packed with recruits, mock tournament brackets, different lineup combinations, you name it.
At 28, Johnson had come to San Diego to get his foot in the door of Division I baseball, a dream he’d held since childhood. His first head coaching job was at age 26 when his alma mater, Point Loma Nazarene University, promoted him from an assistant position.
At a mid-major private school with an old ballpark and facilities, Johnson had to sell recruits on the value of development.
“We refused to succumb to what other people thought a mid-major should be. We recruited and coached like we were at LSU,” Hill said. “We had Kris Bryant and (Brian) Matusz.”
In practice, Johnson learned to develop players through competition.
His scrimmage scoring system, which rewards points for good offensive and defensive plays rather than runs, is based off of what he and Valenzuela put together at San Diego, where it was Valenzuela’s pitching staff versus Johnson’s batters.
The idea is to reward the process of winning — and for the losing team, the punishment was often brutal.
Couch, a pitcher, said his team once lost by 34 points, which meant 34 laps up and down the 72 steps of bleachers at the old stadium. For the day, the Toreros were an offensive team.
“Sometimes, I felt like we’d be better off if I just didn’t even go to the games,” Hill said. “If I got kicked out of this game, which I did, we’re going to be better on offense because Jay’s there.”
The eight years Johnson spent at USD rewrote the program’s trajectory. The Toreros earned four NCAA tournament berths, reaching as high as the No. 8 overall seed.
California guy
Speaking to the Rotary Club, Johnson uses his hands to reach above him as he describes how far north his California hometown is.
Think of Sacramento, then drive 30 minutes north, and you’ll see a small town. Oroville is the one 30 minutes north of that.
Founded as a base for gold miners during the California Gold Rush, where the Feather River spills from the Sierra Nevada, Oroville’s remaining treasures are now hunting, fishing and small-town personality with a population of 15,000.
Johnson’s dad, Jerry, coached everything at Oroville High School: football, baseball and track. And he was good at it. He enticed hundreds of students through his Olympics-style P.E. classes to join the track team, a dominant program in the region. He was the coach who gave kids a ride home or a pair of shoes if they needed it, and he hosted the team barbecues.
Growing up on the sidelines, Johnson not only absorbed but strategized from a young age.
With less than 5 minutes left in a Pop Warner football game, Johnson’s team was backed up against its own end zone, ahead by one point. As a running back, he knew that if he were tackled, his opponent would not only get the safety but also get the ball back.
Johnson, maybe 7 at the time, had a thought: what if he fumbled?
He dropped the ball on purpose at the goal line, the other team scored, going up by six. But then Johnson had control. On the next offensive drive, he carried the ball in for a 21-yard touchdown run.
“My coach at the time wanted to kill me,” Johnson said. “But I knew exactly what I was doing.”
Johnson followed his dad around the region to coaching clinics across California and Nevada, enamored with head coaches like Lou Holtz and Tom Osborne. His pregame drills mirror the organized synchrony of a track practice, where players rotate through stations to field ground balls, tap bunts and throw from base to base.
But what he gets most from his dad is his mentality as a player's coach. That's what his brother, Jimmy, believes.
“If you watch Jay on TV, and a kid swings at three bad pitches, he doesn’t say a whole bunch — he’s not going to demean the kid,” Jimmy said. “Now if you throw your helmet in the dugout, that’s when you’ll get in trouble.”
Johnson was an All-Eastern Athletic League running back at Oroville High School, but he remembers sitting in his room halfway through his senior season with 10 touchdowns and no college offers. His best bet as a 5-foot-7 athlete was baseball.
Johnson moved to Redding to play at Shasta Community College, where he stayed with his godparents during his sophomore year.
“The amount of work and effort he puts into everything he does is over the top,” said Bill Springhorn, his godfather. “Both Mary (Springhorn) and I are teachers, so we would all go out to school in the morning and he wouldn’t come home until dinnertime or later because he’d be at the baseball field.”
He got to the NAIA level by chance.
Pastor Ed Redfern back at Oroville Nazarene Church, where Johnson’s family attended, heard about an open baseball tryout at Point Loma Nazarene University. He told Johnson to go.
The problem was, the Crusaders (now known as the Sea Lions) needed a shortstop, and Johnson played second base.
Point Loma baseball coach Scott Sarver knew Johnson didn’t have the arm strength to play shortstop, and as a multisport athlete, wasn’t as sharp mechanically.
But there was a competitive edge about Johnson worth keeping around, so he made room to bring in Johnson at second base.
More than halfway through Johnson’s senior season, Sarver replaced him in the lineup for a weekend doubleheader. Johnson was struggling at the plate.
Johnson walked into Sarver’s office, not angry, but confused. Sarver explained that junior college batters like Johnson were used to leaning into a fastball, but he struggled hitting breaking balls.
“Jay, you’re never going to hit the way you’re approaching the ball. You’re hitting from a static position,” Sarver said.
But it had always worked before. So Sarver showed him clips of Barry Bonds to illustrate the difference.
Johnson reluctantly agreed to try — but he wanted this taken care of now.
For the next hour, Sarver tossed balls to Johnson in the cages, coaching him through his approach. Johnson honed in on his own time, then climbed to the top of the batting lineup.
Sarver kept Johnson as an assistant for three years, until Johnson took over as head coach at age 26. But he knew Johnson wanted more, and recommended him to Hill at San Diego.
“Being a Major League Baseball player from where I came from might as well have been the moon,” Johnson said. “Being a player or a coach in Omaha seemed like a realistic goal.”
Best in the Mountain West
Johnson knew it was time to leave when his Toreros fell to UCLA 6-0 in regionals, and Golden Spikes Award-winning slugger Kris Bryant was on his way out.
Three days after the season ended, he got his first Division I head coaching job at the University of Nevada.
Nevada was closer to home. Even his brother, Jimmy, was working in Reno, building houses, and offered to help him find one, but Johnson was fine in his one-bedroom apartment in a student complex.
“He may have gotten the big contract, but he’s still going to wear the shoes that the college gives to him,” Jimmy said.
Johnson confidently walked into his first team meeting, telling the athletes his plan to get them to Omaha.
“I just remember being from a hometown of Reno, having never seen a team come close to the College World Series,” said Adam Whitt, a right-hander at Nevada from 2013-15. “Then a new guy comes into a sub-.500 team saying that, and I’m like: ‘OK, what’s this guy all about?’ ”
But there was a reason Johnson only needed that tiny apartment: He was almost never there. He worked the extra hours, strategizing.
“I don’t think he ever sleeps,” said Austin Byler, a third baseman at Nevada from 2012-15. “I just remember his cup of OJ, going to the whiteboard and diving into the plan.”
The Wolf Pack won the 2015 Mountain West Conference championship under Johnson, two years removed from a 25-33 record. It was the first conference championship for the baseball program in school history, and the first outright Mountain West championship for Nevada in any sport.
“He didn’t go out and recruit 30 new players,” Whitt said. “He took the same core .500 team players and turned us into Mountain West champions.”
Arizona to LSU
Johnson found himself at Arizona the following season. He made it to Omaha this time, during his first year in charge at a Pac-12 program.
The Wildcats, who were projected to finish 10th in the Pac-12, swept Mississippi State in the super regionals and lost to Coastal Carolina in the championship round of the College World Series.
Johnson believes they would’ve gone again in 2020, before COVID-19 canceled the rest of the season. But he led them to a Pac-12 title in 2021 and another College World Series appearance, backed by his offense, the No. 1 hitting team in the nation.
He got the first call from LSU after the Pac-12 championship. When athletic director Scott Woodward asked if Johnson were interested in coming to Baton Rouge, he gave an enthusiastic “yes.”
But Johnson was told the LSU people weren’t sure that Skip Bertman — the legend himself, with five rings — could see a “West Coast guy” as a good fit for Louisiana.
Johnson wasn’t bothered. And he understood.
But then his Wildcats swept Ole Miss in the super regionals to earn their berth to the College World Series. And the call came again.
“I thought: Did we really change his mind?” Johnson says, now recalling the story in front of the Rotary Club crowd at Drusilla Seafood.
Johnson has charmed the room, their chairs turned from their circle-rounds to listen to him speak.
He’s not a big personality. But his blue-collar style, work ethic and humility are compelling. Even if he won’t tell them who the starting or closing pitchers will be.
That work ethic is what inspires his players.
“I've seen him from 7 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night here since his first week on the job,” junior Gavin Dugas said.
What can Johnson say? He’s on West Coast time.