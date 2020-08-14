LSU has landed a commitment from three-star shooting guard Brandon Murray, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pond Bradenton, Florida, native is the nation's No. 47-ranked shooting guard of the 2021 class and also holds offers from Auburn, DePaul and George Washington.
Murray, who attends IMG Academy, is the second player to commit to LSU's 2021 class, joining Texas center Jerrell Colbert. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Colbert is the nation's No. 7 center and attends Karen Wagner High in San Antonio.
LSU's class ranks No. 35 nationally, according to 247Sports, and ranks sixth in the Southeastern Conference.