It’s difficult to find a photo of Joe Burrow from the Super Bowl that doesn’t show him being sacked.

There is Joe Burrow being sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones. There’s Joe Burrow being flung to the ground on the Cincinnati Bengals’ last offensive play by Aaron Donald. There’s Rams nose tackle Greg Gaines celebrating a sack of, you guessed it, Joe Burrow.

And, of course, there’s that NBC closeup, whether you thought it was in good taste or not, of Burrow’s face contorted in pain after his knee was wrenched in the wrong direction on a fourth-quarter sack.

It was a tough day for former LSU players’ knees in general. Odell Beckham Jr. caught the game’s first touchdown pass before leaving with what now is reportedly a torn left ACL.

Beckham’s knee injury was bad because 1) It was a non-contact injury; and 2) It’s the same ACL he tore last season while playing for the Cleveland Browns. It’s the kind of injury that could have a serious impact on his career going forward. An injury that prompted a number of current and former NFL players to call for artificial turf to be banned in league stadiums (including SoFi Stadium, which has a clear roof and could certainly accommodate grass).

That’s a global issue for the game. For Burrow, his knee injury is much more individual concern.

Burrow was voted the NFL’s comeback player of the year last week for returning to play at such a high level after a decimating injury to his left knee in which he suffered tears to his ACL and MCL as well as damage to his PCL.

This time his right knee was twisted in a grotesque way on the game’s biggest stage. Somehow, he stayed in the game but was to have the knee evaluated when he returned with the team to Cinncinnati.

Of course he stayed in the game. He’s Joe Burrow. I’m still amazed how he got up and started throwing touchdown passes for LSU after that cheap shot he took on the pick six against UCF in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. It only seemed to inspire him. And his toughness is what inspired first his LSU and now his Cincinnati teammates.

But the human body can only take so much abuse. And as I was during his rookie year, I’m worried for Burrow’s career if he keeps taking the pounding he’s been getting as a pro.

I’ll admit I was wrong when I wrote before last year’s NFL draft that the Bengals should have taken tackle Penei Sewell from Oregon instead of LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase with their No. 5 draft pick (Sewell went two picks later to Detroit). Chase had a fabulous rookie season, reviving that old Joe-Ja’Marr magic and earning NFL offensive rookie of the year honors. Where would the Bengals’ offense have been without their chemistry?

But this is enough. While it’s no great sin to surrender some sacks to a defense the caliber of the Rams — especially to a future hall of famer like Donald — Burrow has taken far too many hits. With his seven sacks against the Rams — tying an ignominious Super Bowl record set by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach against Pittsburgh in Super Bowl X — Burrow was sacked a total of 70 times in the regular season and postseason combined. According to NBCSports.com, that’s the third-most in NFL history (sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982).

Admittedly Burrow, as he did his first season as LSU’s quarterback in 2018, has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long at times. In the NFL, there is only so much protection a quarterback can expect. One can expect Burrow will become better at recognizing when he has to get rid of the ball.

But the Bengals must give him better protection. Much better.

Burrow is already the face of the Cincinnati franchise and is on the cusp of becoming one of the NFL’s most bankable stars. But bad knees will shorten any player’s career. Unfortunately, that’s a concern for Beckham now. And it could quickly become one for Burrow, too.

Success in the NFL comes at a cost in terms of the next year’s draft. Unless they swing a major trade deal, the Bengals will draft 31st in April, only ahead of the Rams. According to a mock draft on NFL.com, that would put Cincinnati well out of the drafting range of the highest-rated offensive line prospects. Alabama tackle Evan Neal is projected to go No. 1 to Jacksonville, N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu is picked to go fifth to the New York Giants, Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning is slated to go 14th to Baltimore, Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross is projected to go 15th to the Saints and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is tabbed to go 19th to Philadelphia.

Obviously top-notch O-linemen don’t have to be first-rounders. Former Tiger Andrew Whitworth, who finally got his Super Bowl ring to go with the BCS ring he won at LSU in 2003, was a second-round pick (55th overall) by Cincinnati in 2005.

Find some more Whitworths for Burrow, Bengals. And quick. Your future, and his, depend on it.