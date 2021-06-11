Tom Hancock knows the text messages he's received from his friends can't be published. They're all in good fun, he says, pretty much what a University of Tennessee graduate living in New Orleans can expect in a group message filled with die-hard LSU fans.
Hancock, 39, has taken his fair share of ribbings in the days leading up to the best-of-three super regional series between LSU (38-23) and No. 3 Tennessee (48-16) that begins 6 p.m. Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
He's used to it.
When you're a Vols fan, Hancock explains, by now you're familiar with misery.
"I'm a math guy," says Hancock, a commercial property appraiser, and all it really takes are numbers to understand the sort of equation the Tennessee athletic department has been dealing with since most of its teams dominated the 1990s.
Since 1997, Tennessee has had seven athletic directors. Six football coaches. Six men's basketball coaches.
Wins have diminished while frustrations have multiplied.
Even the juggernaut women's basketball program that won eight NCAA national titles under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt has tapered off in the nine seasons since Summitt retired.
"People have been dying, dying, for something to be happy about," Hancock says.
Here's some insight into the apathy in Knoxville: Hancock was born in Nashville. His family held season tickets. He attended his first football game at Neyland Stadium when he was 2. After graduating in 2005, Hancock used to rent out bars in Knoxville for football viewing parties.
Hancock doesn't host them anymore. The last party — held during a 42-24 loss to Vanderbilt in the 2017 finale of a 4-8 football season — was attended by three people: Hancock's sister and an 80-year-old couple. Hancock said they all left by halftime.
Hancock's state of mind resonates with the beleaguered fan bases of the past, perhaps close to that of LSU fans who lived through the 1970s and 1980s: "When they start caring again, I'll start caring again."
Enter Tony Vitello, the 42-year-old former Missouri infielder whom former Tennessee athletic director John Currie hired in the summer of 2017 to lift a Vols baseball program that hadn't been in the NCAA tournament since 2005.
That was back when Hancock was still a student on campus. He was a member of Tennessee's Kappa Sigma fraternity, which had friendship ties on the baseball team. His cousin ended up marrying Will Curtiss, a left-handed pitcher on the 2001 Vols squad that placed third in the College World Series.
Tennessee reached Omaha again in 2005 — the program's third trip in 10 years — but Hancock says "baseball was essentially a non-factor" with the Vols fan base at that time.
Like the math guy, let's run the numbers again. That year, LSU led baseball attendance with an average of 7,508 people per home game. Tennessee ranked 40th nationally in attendance with an average of 1,378.
And as the years passed and college baseball stadiums grew larger and larger, Lindsey Nelson Stadium still only holds 4,283 fans, which makes it the fifth-smallest venue in the Southeastern Conference.
The seating limitations makes Tennessee's first hosting of a super regional all the more interesting. Standing room only seating has been expanded. The university announced Thursday that it will host a "Big Orange Block Party" next to the stadium to accommodate the overflow.
Indeed, the Vols fan base has been dying for something to be happy about, and they've latched onto an attention-worthy baseball team that's captured the national spotlight with its thrilling victories and cocky, bat-flipping swagger.
Hancock says he's among those who have been sucked in by a squad that showed its potential in a 15-2 season in 2020 — cut off by the coronavirus pandemic — and returned with an even more compelling second act.
"The Tennessee fan base hasn't been engaged," says Chris Burke, a former All-American Vols second baseman (1999-2001) who played five MLB seasons and is now a broadcaster on ESPN. "They haven't been competitive. (Fans) haven't really followed the game. So, it's been exciting as an analyst of the sport to see our fan base latch onto this team and realizing how fun college baseball can be."
Maybe there's some solidarity here. Some understanding for an up-and-coming program. That's how Hancock has endeared himself to his LSU friends ever since he moved down to New Orleans in 2008.
"If you put them side by side, there's not a whole lot of difference," Hancock says. "You've got the Cajun people down in Louisiana. You've got the Scotch-Irish hill people in Tennessee. The only difference in the fan bases between the two schools is the accent."
But, then again, he won't do himself any favors with the prediction he's made for the super regional: A sweep for Tennessee.
Hancock laughs when thinking about the responses he'll receive from his LSU friends.
"I think they have a different idea of how it'll turn out."