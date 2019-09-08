bb181f4e-ccd1-11e7-bfd4-00163ec2aa77

Northwestern State running back Jared West

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night, the Northwestern State Demons ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadiim

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 11-0

LAST MEETING: LSU 49, Northwestern State 3 (Sept. 10, 2011 in Baton Rouge)

ON NORTHWESTERN STATE

RECORD: 0-2

RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to UT Martin 42-20, lost to Midwestern State 33-7

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Shelton Eppler, running back Jared West, wide receiver Quan Shorts

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Adrion Robertson, linebacker Jomard Valsin, linebacker Ja'Quay Pough

RUMBLINGS: The Demons are having a tough go of it in coach Brad Laird's second season. Picked to finish 10th in the Southland Conference,they dropped their opener and on Saturday lost 33-7 to Division II Midwestern State.

ON THE DEMONS OFFENSE

Eppler is a capable quarterback who threw for 387 yards in the loss to Martin. But the Demons, who haven't been able to run the ball effectively and average 77.0 yards a game, have scored seven points in the past six quarters.

ON THE DEMONS DEFENSE

Laird's team has allowed 140.5 rushing yards a game and 4.1 yards a carry; the bigger problem is the Demons have given up 75 points in their first two games after No. 20 Midwestern State scored 26 points in the first half.

