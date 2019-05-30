No. 1 LSU TIGERS
COACH: Paul Mainieri (13th year)
NCAA APPEARANCES: 32 (18 CWS, six national titles)
AT A GLANCE: LSU (37-24) entered the SEC tournament on the cusp of hosting an NCAA regional. The Tigers won three games, including one over national seed Mississippi State, to clinch a host spot. Inconsistency and injuries plagued LSU throughout the season, but Cole Henry’s return gives LSU three quality starting pitchers.
TOP PITCHER: Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-2, 4.93 ERA, 49.1 IP, 18 BB, 38 K)
TOP HITTER: Jr. INF Josh Smith (.343, 21 XBH, 38 RBIs)
WORTH REPEATING: “I think when (Landon) Marceaux came back, got healthy and he started throwing the ball really well that was big for us. A lot of pitchers starting to get healthy and feeling good, I think that's been big. Our pitching has held it together for us.”
—Second baseman Brandt Broussard
No. 2 ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
COACH: Tracy Smith (fifth season)
NCAA APPEARANCES: 40 (22 CWS, five national titles)
AT A GLANCE: After a 21-0 start, Arizona State (37-17) lost five of its last seven games, dropping to fifth in the Pac-12 standings. The Sun Devils lead the country in home runs (92) and have two players (Hunter Bishop and Spencer Torkelson) nominated for the Golden Spikes award. The Sun Devils are among the nation’s most storied programs but have not been in an NCAA regional since 2016, not to the College World Series since 2010 and not won a national title since 1981.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Alec Marsh (9-3, 3.17 ERA, 96.2 IP, 33 BB, 92 K)
TOP HITTER: Jr. OF Hunter Bishop (.347, 22 HR, 61 RBIs, 11 SB)
WORTH REPEATING: “You’re never going to be mad at home runs, you know? But I go back — there’s a couple games where we hit four home runs in a game and still lost the game. So, it’s not about the long ball. The adage: You’re never out of it with power. But what wins baseball games is pitching and defense and getting the timely hit.”
—Smith
No. 3 SOUTHERN MISS GOLDEN EAGLES
COACH: Scott Berry (10th season)
NCAA APPEARANCES: 16 (1 CWS, zero national titles)
AT A GLANCE: A preseason top-25 team, Southern Miss entered the Conference USA tournament as a fringe NCAA selection. It had lost three straight league series. But the Golden Eagles (38-19) won the tournament, clinching an automatic bid. They have committed 81 errors; just 287 of the 512 runs they allowed were earned.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Walker Powell (6-2, 2.78 ERA, 94 IP, 12 BB, 71 K)
TOP HITTER: Jr. OF Matt Wallner (.324, 55 RBIs, 21 HR)
WORTH REPEATING: “Well, that’s who we want. I honestly don’t know much about them. I know they’ve got a lot of speed. But I want this place to be packed out, fans screaming. That’s what you live for in the postseason.”
—Pitcher Walker Powell, on potentially facing LSU
No. 4 STONY BROOK SEAWOLVES
COACH: Matt Senk (29th season)
NCAA APPEARANCES: 5 (1 CWS, zero national titles)
AT A GLANCE: Stony Brook swept the America East tournament to win its sixth conference title. The Seawolves (31-21) return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. They are led by America East player of the year Nick Grande and had three all-conference players. Their lone CWS appearance came after winning the 2012 Baton Rouge super regional.
TOP PITCHER: Sr. RHP Bret Clarke (8-0, 3.76 ERA, 67 IP, 36 BB, 49 K)
TOP HITTER: Jr. INF Nick Grande (.342, 23 XBH, 19 SB)
WORTH REPEATING: “I basically have mentioned to our guys, like I mentioned to that team just prior to us playing in the (2012) super regional, it’s a situation where you’re either going to be intimidated by the environment or you’re going to embrace it. Luckily that team did, and I think this team has a confidence and maturity to embrace what they’re going to experience tomorrow.”
—Senk