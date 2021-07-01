Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected today to sign into law a legislature-approved bill that will allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, which will join the state in a national movement that is expanding compensation rights for college athletes who had been restricted under amateurism rules for over a century.

Governors in 25 states have already signed NIL bills into law, and 14 of the laws are going into effect today. The NCAA adopted its own NIL policies on Wednesday, which cleared the way for college athletes to seek revenue opportunities under the rules within their states and schools.

LSU has already approved school policies that align oversight under the proposed bill, and, while the state's universities and players await the go-ahead, several college athletes have already teased NIL partnerships with companies.

Gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has over a million Instagram followers and 3.8 million more on TikTok, has one of the largest social media platforms among college athletes. She has the potential to land some of the largest NIL deals in the nation, and she posted on Twitter Wednesday: "NIL rules change tomorrow... let's get to work."

All-American cornerback Derek Stingley, a potential Heisman candidate for the Tigers, teased a deal with Walk-Ons on his Instagram page.

"Can't wait to show you what I have cooking with @walkons!," Stingley wrote.

Quarterback Myles Brennan announced deals with Smoothie King and Smalls Sliders on his Instagram page, detailing that he is accepting NIL offers through the brokering platform MatchPoint.

Multiple players released the same statement in a partnership with the gaming platform Yoke, where fans can sign up and play video games with the athletes. Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Jontre Kirklin, Deion Smith all posted their partnerships on Instagram, along with starting right tackle Austin Deculus and defensive lineman Glen Logan.

"We are COLLEGE ATHLETES…," the posts read. "We are building our brands and working everyday to be the best student-athletes we can be. We finally have the chance to get paid for marketing opportunities. This is my first paid post announcing I’ve joined @yokegaming . All fans can now game with me on the @yokegaming app. All athletes DM me and I can help you get set up and let’s get PAID."

All-American placekicker Cade York, who set the school record for longest field goal with his 57-yard kick in the fog to beat Florida last year, announced that he's doing personalized shoutouts on the social media platform Jenloop.

True freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier announced he'll also do shoutouts for pay, posting on his Instagram account that he'll be doing shoutouts on his Instagram shoutout for $20 to $50.

