The night before Gavin Dugas emerged as one of LSU’s most reliable and clutch hitters, coach Paul Mainieri challenged him. The two men kept the specifics of what Mainieri called a “pointed” conversation between them when asked, but the general point was this: Relax.

“He used to have an issue where he thinks too much instead of letting his natural athletic ability take over,” Mainieri said. “I reminded him that day not to think too much and to be a little bit more aggressive.”

Dugas, a junior left fielder, appreciated the reminder. For two years, he had tried so hard to play so well that he struggled, his enthusiasm backfiring on him between injuries. The conversation helped him realize he belonged in the starting lineup.

The next day, LSU played Louisiana Tech in the third game of the season. Dugas entered 0 for 5 with four strikeouts. He grounded out and flew out in his first two at-bats. LSU trailed 6-2 in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Dugas approached the plate with the bases loaded. He swung at the first pitch he saw, lining it into the left field bleachers. The game-tying grand slam served as the catalyst in LSU’s 16-7 win and launched Dugas into the most successful season of his college career.

“I was able to understand that I am a good player,” Dugas said. “I'm here for a reason. They recruited me for a reason. I'm hitting in this lineup for a reason. That calmed my nerves down.”

Since then, Dugas moved into the heart of LSU’s lineup, batting third earlier this week. Before LSU began its series Friday night against Kentucky, Dugas was hitting .287 with seven home runs. He ranked seventh in the SEC with 31 RBIs.

Within the statistics, Dugas (pronounced without the final “s”) blasted a game-tying home run with two outs in the 12th inning one day against UTSA and smacked a game-winning single the next. He provided the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a comeback against Tennessee, a game LSU eventually lost, and hit a solo home run last Sunday against Vanderbilt that gave the Tigers a rare lead during the weekend sweep.

While LSU has sputtered as a team, now 1-8 in the SEC and off to its worst start in the league since 1969, Mainieri called Dugas’ development “one of the true joys I've had this year and in coaching.”

"It seems like even now when I'm not there in Baton Rouge," former LSU catcher Saul Garza said, "every time I flip the game on, Gavin Dugas hits a home run."

Before he reached this point, Dugas endured seasons filled with injuries. His senior year of high school at Houma Christian, he dove head first toward home plate. One of the fingers on his right hand collided with the catcher’s shin guard and dislocated in two places, completely turning his finger.

Doctors estimated Dugas needed four to six weeks to recover. Houma Christian had an important game on the schedule three weeks away.

“'I'm coming back,’” Houma Christian assistant coach Josh Constant recalled Dugas saying. “‘I'm going to be back for that game.'”

Over the next three weeks, Dugas performed one-handed drills and watched video of opponents. As Houma Christian’s pitchers threw bullpen sessions, he stood in the batter’s box to provide a realistic presence. Dugas returned for the game and recorded two hits. Houma Christian won.

The injury was one of several Dugas sustained as a result of his enthusiastic style. Much like he does now, Dugas always played with almost reckless abandon, throwing himself into the wall to catch fly balls and diving headfirst across home plate to avoid tags, doing whatever he could to help his teams win.

“Poor thing,” said Dugas’ mother, Glenna, “he always had an injury.”

In high school, Dugas finished one healthy season. His freshman year, he broke a thumb sliding into third base as he tried to stretch a double into a triple. His junior year, he pulled a muscle playing dodgeball in P.E.

Despite the injuries, Dugas became one of the top high school players in Louisiana and collected a scholarship offer from LSU, his dream school. Dugas officially visited in the fall of his senior year for a football game.

As Dugas’ family began the drive home, his mother noticed him fidgeting in the backseat. He had agreed to discuss every option with his parents.

“Why don't we go home and we'll talk about it before we make any final decisions?” Dugas’ mother said. “It's been a really long day.”

“‘Mom, I don't want to talk about this,’” Dugas’ mother recalled him saying. “I want to call Coach.'”

Dugas gave Mainieri his verbal commitment as the family drove past Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, a restaurant on the edge of campus less than half a mile from LSU’s stadium.

About a year later, in the second week of his freshman season, Dugas slid head first into second base and tore a ligament in his left thumb, an injury that required surgery and forced him to miss the next two months. It happened during his first career start.

When Dugas returned to the field, he buzzed. He desperately wanted to succeed, hoping to convince Mainieri he deserved a spot in the everyday lineup. Instead, Dugas finished the year batting .186 in 43 at-bats.

“His enthusiasm and high energy,” Mainieri said, “he didn't really have a sense of control over it.”

Dugas focused on his mental approach that summer, and with a surplus of infielders, Mainieri moved him to the outfield during fall practice, trying to help him relax. He wanted Dugas to focus on hitting.

Everyone recognized the potential in Dugas’ powerful bat. Once, during his first tournament as an 11-year-old, Dugas blasted a home run that sailed over light poles and almost hit a building behind the field. By the time he reached LSU, Dugas’ batting practice zipped out of the stadium, a product of his bat speed.

“Gavin was one of the guys that I didn't like to face too much,” senior pitcher Devin Fontenot said.

Dugas worked constantly on improving his skill set, but for two years, his effort didn’t translate during games. He cared almost too much. His sophomore year, he started 3 for 19 while missing about a week as he managed concussion symptoms after getting hit in the head by a pitch.

Dugas remained positive and kept training, and finally, he began to assert himself. He raised his batting average to .286 with five hits, including two home runs, over three games. Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived, ending LSU’s season.

Once practice resumed last fall, hitting coach Eddie Smith saw the makings of a breakout campaign. He noticed Dugas consistently hit the ball hard — a sign he made solid contact with power — even if he didn’t always reach base and struck out at a slightly high rate. Smith referred to the “law of averages,” believing the longer Dugas played, the more success he would have.

A few days before LSU's first game, Mainieri said Dugas had the ability to hit .320 with 15 home runs. After their conversation, Dugas recorded eight hits over the next three games, able to harness his passion.

Dugas hasn’t maintained the batting average, which dipped during LSU’s series against Vanderbilt and its vaunted pitching staff, but he remains on pace for about 15 home runs. At the same time, he feels frustrated LSU sits at 1-8 in the conference.

"He would much rather be batting .100 and be 8-1," Constant said. "As long as those outs are productive and he's doing his part in the outfield, he'd much rather be 8-1 in SEC play right now."

Whenever Dugas accomplishes something this season, his teammates repeat some version of the phrase "no one deserves this more than Gavin Dugas." For two years, they watched him cheer from the dugout as he recovered from injuries, take extra reps after practice and encourage teammates who rehabbed their own ailments, maintaining a positive outlook even when he struggled to find personal success.

Now for the first time, Dugas fully understands and trusts his ability as a player. Before his game-winning single against UTSA last month, he looked at Smith. Neither said a word. They didn’t need to. Dugas felt calm as he waited in the on-deck circle. He knew he would win the game if given the chance. He breathed. And then he smiled.