As LSU was putting the finishing touches on first-half domination of Vanderbilt, one offensive star and one defensive star hobbled off the field in just a matter of plays.
Senior linebacker Michael Divinity appeared to suffer a leg injury while making a tackle on a Vanderbilt running back with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. LSU led 38-10 at the time.
Divinity, a native of Marrero, remained down on the field for several minutes as trainers worked on him. He was eventually helped off the field and was not putting pressure on his right leg.
After the Commodores punted, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was hurt while blocking when a player rolled up on the back of his leg. He remained down on the field while trainers tended to his injury, but eventually walked slowly off the field under his own power.
#LSU radio: Justin Jefferson has left ankle retaped. Will try to return.— Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) September 21, 2019
Divinity's injury was to his ankle and he would be getting an X-ray, according to a report from LSU Radio. He was seen in a walking boot in the second half.
Jefferson, a Destrehan native, had his ankle retaped and attempted to return to the game, according to a report, but was eventually ruled out in the second half.