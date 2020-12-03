LSU Texas A M Football

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) will have to play a lot better than he did in last week's sluggish 20-7 win over LSU if the fifth-ranked Aggies, who play at Auburn on Saturday, want to keep their CFP hopes alive. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

All games on Saturday

NO. 5 TEXAS A&M at AUBURN

11 a.m. • ESPN

You would think the powers-that-be would want the No. 5 team in the nation and an Auburn team that has a winning record playing in a better time slot. But Texas A&M hasn't exactly looked like a top-10 team, much less a top-five team, at times. So, good morning Aggies.

NO. 12 INDIANA at NO. 16 WISCONSIN

2:30 p.m. • ABC

A pair of once-beaten teams collide in the Big Ten's featured game. Indiana is eyeing another big win, but it will be without quarterback Michael Penix, who's out with an ACL injury. That just plays into the hands of a stingy Wisconsin defense that allows 233.3 yards a game.

NO. 13 BYU at NO. 18 COASTAL CAROLINA

4:30 p.m. • ESPNU

Coastal Carolina, which is 9-0, was supposed to host one-loss Liberty, but that was scrapped early Thursday. Liberty was replaced by 9-0 BYU, so we'll still get a good game  — at least on paper. Credit BYU for taking on a game on short notice and flying across the country to play it.

WEST VIRGINIA at NO. 9 IOWA STATE

2:30 p.m. • ESPN

It's been almost three months since Iowa State's season got off to a rough start with a 17-point loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. I-State rebounded to win seven of its next eight games and on Saturday can secure the school's first outright conference title since 1912. Yes, 1912.

BUFFALO at OHIO U.

2:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

Buffalo coach Lance Leipold will likely be a hot commodity for schools looking for an offensive-minded head coach in the coming weeks — and why not? Leipold's Bulls lead the FBS in scoring at 50.8 points per game and are a strong second in rushing with 323.8 yards a game.

Sheldon Mickles

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

