Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks loses the ball as he is stopped by LSU cornerback Cordale Flott while linebacker Damone Clark during the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks on Nov. 23, 2019, at Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU’s Nov. 13 home game against Arkansas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the league announced Monday.

The Tigers and Razorbacks played at 11 a.m. last season in Fayetteville, Arkansas. LSU won that game 27-24. Before that, in 2019, the teams played at 6 p.m.

LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC), coming off an open date, will visit Alabama (7-1, 4-1) for a game at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. This marks the first time since 2006 that the LSU-Alabama game will not be on CBS, which will instead show No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M.

SEC schedule (Saturday)

Missouri at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss, 11 a.m. (SEC)

No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m. (SEC)

LSU at No. 3 Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC)

SEC schedule (Nov. 13)

Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m. (SEC)

Samford at Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC+)

Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC)

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (SEC)

