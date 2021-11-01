LSU’s Nov. 13 home game against Arkansas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, the league announced Monday.
The Tigers and Razorbacks played at 11 a.m. last season in Fayetteville, Arkansas. LSU won that game 27-24. Before that, in 2019, the teams played at 6 p.m.
LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC), coming off an open date, will visit Alabama (7-1, 4-1) for a game at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. This marks the first time since 2006 that the LSU-Alabama game will not be on CBS, which will instead show No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M.
SEC schedule (Saturday)
Missouri at No. 1 Georgia, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss, 11 a.m. (SEC)
No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
Mississippi State at Arkansas, 3 p.m. (SEC)
LSU at No. 3 Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Florida at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC)
SEC schedule (Nov. 13)
Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m. (SEC)
Samford at Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC+)
Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC)
Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (SEC)