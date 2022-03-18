BR.bethunecookmanlsu.031222 HS 701.JPG

WHO: No. 4 LSU vs. Texas A&M

WHEN: 6 p.m., Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas A&M is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Blake Money (2-0); Texas A&M — Micah Dallas (3-0)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Right-hander Blake Money will start for the Tigers if he is feeling well enough to pitch. The Tigers started freshman Josh Pearson at right field on Friday, and he was instantly put to work, firing a long ball to Cade Doughty to aid in getting the final out of the first inning. Pearson knocked a double at the end of the game against Tulane earlier this week. 

