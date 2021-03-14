After winning the first two games in narrow, heart-pounding fashion, LSU can sweep its weekend series Sunday against UTSA. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UTSA is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 13-3. UTSA is 5-5.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP AJ Labas (0-0, 3.14 ERA, 14.1 IP, 3 BB, 20 SO); UTSA — Jr. RHP Reece Easterling (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 2 BB, 8 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU won the first two games in this series 3-1 and 10-9 after blowing leads in the eighth inning or later. The Tigers struggled to put away UTSA once it reached the bullpen, a common theme this season. LSU has blown a lead in the eighth inning or later six times. The Tigers won four of those games. On Sunday, LSU needs to close out the game with less drama if it takes an early lead.