NO. 11 OREGON vs. NO. 16 AUBURN
6:30 p.m., ABC
On the first full weekend of the college season, there's only one matchup of two teams in the AP poll — and this is it. It could be a good one with Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert and his offensive line facing an Auburn defense that features a formidable front seven.
SOUTH CAROLINA vs. NORTH CAROLINA
2:30 p.m., ESPN
These two old border-state rivals meet for only the fourth time since 1991, but the real story is the return of Mack Brown for his second stint as UNC's head coach. Brown, who's been doing TV work since 2013, has a sparkling 244-122-1 record in 30 seasons as a head coach.
NORTHWESTERN at NO. 25 STANFORD
3 p.m., Fox
Stanford is ranked — barely —in the preseason AP poll for the ninth year in a row, which is the sixth-longest streak in the nation. The Cardinal will have to be at their best to stay in the poll, however, as Northwestern is trying to build on its first Big Ten West Division title in 2018.
BOISE STATE at FLORIDA STATE
11 a.m., ESPNews
Boise State will play a football game in the state of Florida for the first time when it meets Florida State. The Broncos have had 21 consecutive winning seasons, which is the longest active streak in the nation after FSU's 41-year streak was snapped with last season's 5-7 disaster.
OLE MISS at MEMPHIS
11 a.m., ABC
For years these teams tangled in their season opener with Ole Miss usually coming out on top. The tradition returns this season when they collide in Liberty Bowl Stadium, but it may not last as the 63-game series that started back in 1921 will come to at least a temporary end.
Sheldon Mickles