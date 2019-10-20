BR.lsunwstatemain1669.091519 bf.jpg
LSU coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of a game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football team stayed at No. 2 in the latest rankings of the AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.

LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3 SEC) 36-13 on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium, and the Tigers remain a serious championship contender heading into the core of its conference schedule.

LSU is 7-0 for the first time since 2015, when the Tigers won seven straight games before the streak was snapped in a 30-16 loss at No. 7 Alabama.

Undefeated LSU? Now top dog in Auburn matchup, Tigers must 'execute better,' Burrow says

Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll

1. Ohio State (7-0)

2. LSU (7-0)

3. Alabama (7-0)

4. Oklahoma (7-0)

5. Clemson (7-0)

6. Penn State (7-0)

7. Oregon (6-1)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Florida (7-1)

10. Auburn (6-1)

11. Wisconsin (6-1)

12. Georgia (6-1)

13. Utah (6-1)

14. Baylor (7-0)

15. Minnesota (7-0)

16. Southern Methodist (7-0)

17. Texas (5-2)

18. Appalachian Sate (6-0)

19. Michigan (5-2)

20. Cincinnati (6-1)

21. Iowa (5-2)

22. Boise State (6-1)

23. Memphis (6-1)

24. Iowa State (5-2)

25. Navy (5-1)

