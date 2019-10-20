The LSU football team stayed at No. 2 in the latest rankings of the AP Top 25 poll, which was updated and released Sunday afternoon.
LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3 SEC) 36-13 on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium, and the Tigers remain a serious championship contender heading into the core of its conference schedule.
LSU is 7-0 for the first time since 2015, when the Tigers won seven straight games before the streak was snapped in a 30-16 loss at No. 7 Alabama.
See the rest of the top 25 here.
Advocate LSU football beat reporter and AP Top 25 voter Brooks Kubena's poll
1. Ohio State (7-0)
2. LSU (7-0)
3. Alabama (7-0)
4. Oklahoma (7-0)
5. Clemson (7-0)
6. Penn State (7-0)
7. Oregon (6-1)
8. Notre Dame (5-1)
9. Florida (7-1)
10. Auburn (6-1)
11. Wisconsin (6-1)
12. Georgia (6-1)
13. Utah (6-1)
14. Baylor (7-0)
15. Minnesota (7-0)
16. Southern Methodist (7-0)
17. Texas (5-2)
18. Appalachian Sate (6-0)
19. Michigan (5-2)
20. Cincinnati (6-1)
21. Iowa (5-2)
22. Boise State (6-1)
23. Memphis (6-1)
24. Iowa State (5-2)
25. Navy (5-1)