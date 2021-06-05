LSU avoided elimination from the NCAA tournament on Giovanni DiGiacomo's game-winning single in the 10th inning, and now it will play Gonzaga again Sunday in possibly coach Paul Mainieri's final game.
NEXT GAME: LSU plays Oregon Sunday night for chance at winner-takes-all game in NCAA regional
Scroll below for key information, live updates and more as the Tigers try to secure a spot in the NCAA Eugene regional final.
WHO: LSU vs. Gonzaga
WHEN: 5 p.m. CT Sunday
WHERE: PK Park in Eugene, Oregon.
TV: SECN
ONLINE: ESPN3
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RECORDS: LSU is 35-23. Gonzaga is 34-18.
RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 3 seed in the regional. Gonzaga is the No. 2 seed.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-2, 5.52 ERA, 75 IP, 14 BB, 66 SO); GU — Jr. RHP Alec Gomez (5-3, 5.48 ERA, 47.2 IP, 18 BB, 31 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Labas did not pitch well the final month of the regular season. Over four starts, he allowed 25 combined runs. He completed the fifth inning once, and he was pulled after 1 ⅓ innings against Texas A&M in his last start. Labas hasn’t pitched since then. Perhaps the rest will help him return to form. Before this slump, Labas delivered nine straight quality starts. LSU needs another one from him in its rematch with Gonzaga, which lost Saturday to Oregon. The loser's season will end.
