LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan’s throw to second base during the top of the ninth inning in Sunday's game against Texas A&M made Sportscenter's Top 10.
While the athletic play was impressive, it also was the result of a broken defensive play.
LSU third baseman Jack Merrifield had overthrown Morgan on what would've been a routine out at first, sending Morgan racing into foul territory, sliding on his backside to recover the ball and firing a throw to second to nip the runner who was trying to advance to second on Merrifield's errant throw.
It's been that kind of year for the LSU defense.
The Tigers lead the Southeastern Conference in fielding errors at 35. Next in line is Ole Miss with 22.
It's not so much the number of errors killing LSU as the timing of them.
On Saturday, the Tigers had tied the game against Texas A&M at 7-7 going into the ninth inning. But it was third baseman Jacob Berry’s throwing error on Taylor Smith’s groundball that allowed the go-ahead run to score for the Aggies. Three unearned runs scored in the inning as the Tigers fell 11-7.
“When you have a bad error that is as consequential as the ninth inning on Saturday was, it really magnifies it,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “Until that play, in the six games prior we had mishandled one play at the infield. That’s not OK, but we're looking at kind of a bigger picture thing.”
The Tigers face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium, but the first matchup between the teams in Ruston didn’t go well for LSU. The Tigers committed five errors in the 11-6 loss Feb. 23, but some of those could be chalked up to cold, wet conditions.
It wasn't until a 9-6 loss to Baylor on March 6 that Johnson made defense more of a point of emphasis in practice.
“That's one game that'll stay with me for a long time,” Johnson said. “Like from that point forward, we have adjusted a little bit on how we do things. I do think that it's helped, but we got some more exposure to some difficulties ... this weekend (against Texas A&M) and it hurt us.
"We'll go back to the drawing board. There's an element of guys can do it or they can't, and there's no free agency in the middle of the season. So our choice is to modify and coach them.”
Every member of the regular lineup has tallied at least one error. Even some of LSU’s strongest defensive players have miscues. Morgan has committed three, and Dylan Crews has one.
“Coach challenged us when we first stepped in here to not think about the past two games, but to just come out here and play hard and run towards the fight rather than from it,” Morgan said about Sunday's mentality.
Berry has a different role this year at LSU after playing most of his games at Arizona last season as a designated hitter. He started at both third base and right field last weekend.
While he lost a flyball in the sun in right field Sunday, it wasn’t an official error. Right field is a new position for Berry, while third base is a bit more familiar.
Berry playing in the field allows Johnson to sneak one more left-handed hitter into the lineup — designated hitter Brayden Jobert. Since normal designated hitter Cade Beloso was sidelined by an injury before the season opener, Johnson has been riding the hot bat of Jobert, who is batting .308 this season.
“We're not going to get through SEC play with seven right-handed hitters in the lineup — we're going to get carved,” Johnson said Sunday night. “We saw some of that this weekend, so it’s a little bit of give and take, and I have confidence in the makeup part of it. Berry’s going to play in the field.”
Josh Pearson — who started in right field while Giovanni DiGiacomo started in left field in Gavin Dugas’ absence on Friday and Saturday — also bats left-handed. With Pearson and DiGiacomo starting in the outfield, Jobert at designated hitter, Berry at third base and Morgan at first, LSU had five left-handed hitters in the lineup. Merrifield is a switch hitter.
The only thing to do for the defense, Johnson said, is to work.
“I don't have an answer other than work. It doesn't matter if it's confidence or not," Johnson said. "They have to get over that."