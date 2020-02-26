GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With an aggressive rehab, LSU guard Charles Manning recovered nicely and quickly from a fractured bone in his right foot that he suffered against Texas A&M in mid-January.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, one of the few reserves Will Wade has available on his bench is going to have to do it all over again.
Wade confirmed before the start of Wednesday night’s game at Florida that Manning fractured the same bone — this time in his left foot — in the final 30 seconds of an 86-80 win at South Carolina on Saturday.
Manning, who underwent surgery Monday to have a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, will likely be out about four weeks.
Because the screw speeds up the healing process, Wade wouldn’t rule out the possibility that Manning could be back for the postseason.
After the Jan. 16 procedure on his other foot, Manning returned four weeks and two days later, taking the floor on Feb. 15 at Alabama after missing eight games.
Wade is hoping Manning can use the same timetable to get back in time for the Southeastern Conference tournament or NCAA tournament.
So far this season, Manning and fellow reserve guard Marlon Taylor have combined to miss 18 games with foot issues.
Taylor had surgery on his foot in June and went through a second procedure in early November, forcing him to miss the first nine games.
He was also out with soreness in the same foot for the Texas A&M contest, the game in which Manning was originally hurt.
The two junior-college transfers have played together in just nine games this season.
Manning has averaged 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19 games with three starts — all of them coming in nonconference play.
On Wednesday night, Wade started forward Aundre Hyatt for the second game in a row in place of Emmitt Williams.
Wade experimented with that lineup in the South Carolina game with some success because Williams gave him some pop and much-needed energy coming off the bench.
That will be needed with the loss of Manning since Williams and Taylor will have to absorb some of the reserves’ minutes. Guard Marshall Graves will also take on a greater role in the coming weeks, Wade said.