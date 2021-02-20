BR.airforcelsu.022021 HS 1475.JPG
After opening the season Saturday afternoon, LSU will face Air Force again in the second game of its weekend round-robin.

WHEN: Noon Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RECORDS: LSU is 1-0. Air Force is 0-1.

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball. Air Force is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 23.1 IP, 7 BB, 22 SO in 2020); AF – Sr. RHP John Byrnes (2-1, 5.91 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 8 SO in 2020)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After LSU’s season opening game Saturday, coach Paul Mainieri spoke to LSU’s hitters. They left the bases loaded four times, stranded 15 people and hit .250 (3 for 12) with runners in scoring position. Mainieri wanted to see more quality at-bats when LSU had chances to extend the lead. One game provided no reason to panic, but LSU will need to improve in that area. Mainieri might make some pre-planned lineup changes, too.

