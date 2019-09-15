BR.lsunwstatemain1656.091519 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of LSU's football game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU football stayed put at No. 4 and No. t in the latest rankings of the media polls and coaches polls respectively, released Sunday.

In week 3, the Tigers (3-0) rallied from a slow start to pull away with a 65-14 win at home against Northwestern State. Now, LSU turns its attention to Vanderbilt for the Tigers' first conference game of the season.

Six SEC teams are ranked in the latest AP poll, including three of the top four and five of the top nine.

See the rest of the top 25 below.

USA Today coaches poll:

  1. Clemson (3-0) - 1622
  2. Alabama (3-0) - 1560
  3. Georgia (3-0) - 1463
  4. Oklahoma (3-0) - 1409
  5. Louisiana State (3-0) - 1361
  6. Ohio State (3-0) - 1342
  7. Notre Dame (2-0) - 1182
  8. Florida (3-0) - 1095
  9. Auburn (3-0) - 1093
  10. Michigan (2-0) - 928
  11. Utah (3-0) 915
  12. Penn State (3-0) - 864
  13. Texas (2-1) - 847
  14. Wisconsin (2-0) - 806
  15. Texas A&M (2-1) - 702
  16. Central Florida (3-0) - 697
  17. Oregon (2-1) - 586
  18. Iowa (3-0) - 553
  19. Washington State (3-0) - 518
  20. Boise State (3-0) - 322
  21. Washington (2-1) - 277
  22. Virginia (3-0) - 223
  23. California (3-0) - 124
  24. Arizona State (3-0) - 110
  25. Kansas State (3-0) - 106

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 40; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 28; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; Southern Methodist 1; Arizona 1.

AP Poll:

  1. Clemson (3-0) - 1,545
  2. Alabama (3-0) - 1,488
  3. Georgia (3-0) - 1,386
  4. LSU (3-0) - 1,339
  5. Oklahoma (3-0) - 1,310
  6. Ohio State (3-0) - 1,292
  7. Notre Dame (2-0) - 1,099
  8. Auburn (3-0) - 1,079
  9. Florida (3-0) - 959
  10. Utah (3-0) - 929
  11. Michigan (2-0) - 917
  12. Texas (2-1) - 888
  13. Penn State (3-0) - 726
  14. Wisconsin (2-0) - 726
  15. UCF (3-0) - 703
  16. Oregon (2-1) - 670
  17. Texas A&M (2-1) - 665
  18. Iowa (3-0) - 539
  19. Washington State (3-0) - 452
  20. Boise State (3-0) - 277
  21. Virginia (3-0) - 252
  22. Washington (2-1) - 183
  23. California (3-0) - 164
  24. Arizona State (3-0) - 156
  25. TCU (2-0) - 104

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, Brigham Young 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1

