LSU football stayed put at No. 4 and No. t in the latest rankings of the media polls and coaches polls respectively, released Sunday.
In week 3, the Tigers (3-0) rallied from a slow start to pull away with a 65-14 win at home against Northwestern State. Now, LSU turns its attention to Vanderbilt for the Tigers' first conference game of the season.
Six SEC teams are ranked in the latest AP poll, including three of the top four and five of the top nine.
See the rest of the top 25 below.
USA Today coaches poll:
- Clemson (3-0) - 1622
- Alabama (3-0) - 1560
- Georgia (3-0) - 1463
- Oklahoma (3-0) - 1409
- Louisiana State (3-0) - 1361
- Ohio State (3-0) - 1342
- Notre Dame (2-0) - 1182
- Florida (3-0) - 1095
- Auburn (3-0) - 1093
- Michigan (2-0) - 928
- Utah (3-0) 915
- Penn State (3-0) - 864
- Texas (2-1) - 847
- Wisconsin (2-0) - 806
- Texas A&M (2-1) - 702
- Central Florida (3-0) - 697
- Oregon (2-1) - 586
- Iowa (3-0) - 553
- Washington State (3-0) - 518
- Boise State (3-0) - 322
- Washington (2-1) - 277
- Virginia (3-0) - 223
- California (3-0) - 124
- Arizona State (3-0) - 110
- Kansas State (3-0) - 106
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 40; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 28; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; Southern Methodist 1; Arizona 1.
AP Poll:
- Clemson (3-0) - 1,545
- Alabama (3-0) - 1,488
- Georgia (3-0) - 1,386
- LSU (3-0) - 1,339
- Oklahoma (3-0) - 1,310
- Ohio State (3-0) - 1,292
- Notre Dame (2-0) - 1,099
- Auburn (3-0) - 1,079
- Florida (3-0) - 959
- Utah (3-0) - 929
- Michigan (2-0) - 917
- Texas (2-1) - 888
- Penn State (3-0) - 726
- Wisconsin (2-0) - 726
- UCF (3-0) - 703
- Oregon (2-1) - 670
- Texas A&M (2-1) - 665
- Iowa (3-0) - 539
- Washington State (3-0) - 452
- Boise State (3-0) - 277
- Virginia (3-0) - 252
- Washington (2-1) - 183
- California (3-0) - 164
- Arizona State (3-0) - 156
- TCU (2-0) - 104
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, Brigham Young 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1
Can't see video below? Click here.