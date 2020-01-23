Two LSU baseball players were named 2020 preseason All-Americans by D1 Baseball on Thursday.

Junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and sophomore pitcher Cole Henry both received the recognition.

Cabrera, of Baton Rouge, was selected to the second team. This season he will wear the team's No. 8 jersey, which represents an upperclassman leader.

Henry, of Florence, Alabama, was part of the freshman All-Southeastern Conference team last year.

Tigers No. 12 USA Today poll

LSU is ranked No. 12 in the USA Today preseason baseball coaches poll released Thursday.

In other preseason polls, LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 by D1 Baseball and No. 14 by Baseball America.