Two LSU baseball players were named 2020 preseason All-Americans by D1 Baseball on Thursday.
Junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and sophomore pitcher Cole Henry both received the recognition.
D1 Baseball released its preseason top 25 on Monday, and LSU is ranked No. 11.
Cabrera, of Baton Rouge, was selected to the second team. This season he will wear the team's No. 8 jersey, which represents an upperclassman leader.
Henry, of Florence, Alabama, was part of the freshman All-Southeastern Conference team last year.
Tigers No. 12 USA Today poll
LSU is ranked No. 12 in the USA Today preseason baseball coaches poll released Thursday.
In other preseason polls, LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 by D1 Baseball and No. 14 by Baseball America.
Freshman right-hander Farmer Abendroth left the LSU baseball team after the fall semester and enrolled at Hinds Community College. The Tigers are considering walk-on left-hander Michael Lagarrigue for their final roster spot.