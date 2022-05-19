WHO: LSU (34-18, 14-13 Southeastern Conference entering Thursday) at Vanderbilt (35-16, 14-13)
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Vanderbilt is No. 11.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Vanderbilt — Christian Little (1-1, 2.96 ERA, So. RHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Vanderbilt is switching up its pitching, putting Christian Little in the Friday position this weekend, with Chris McElvain pitching on Saturday. Little has spent the majority of the season as a bullpen pitcher, but did get the start against Georgia, working four innings with three earned runs, five hits, two walks and four strike outs.