BR.olemisslsu 051622 MJ 008.JPG

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) races out of the box for a first inning base hit against Ole Miss in the bottom of the first inning in the during the final game of an SEC series at Alex Box Stadium on the Campus of LSU on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

WHO: LSU (34-18, 14-13 Southeastern Conference entering Thursday) at Vanderbilt (35-16, 14-13)

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday 

WHERE: Charles Hawkins Field, Nashville, Tenn.

ONLINE: SECN+ 

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked by Collegiate Baseball. Vanderbilt is No. 11.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Vanderbilt — Christian Little (1-1, 2.96 ERA, So. RHP) 

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Vanderbilt is switching up its pitching, putting Christian Little in the Friday position this weekend, with Chris McElvain pitching on Saturday. Little has spent the majority of the season as a bullpen pitcher, but did get the start against Georgia, working four innings with three earned runs, five hits, two walks and four strike outs. 

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter