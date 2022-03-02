It’s always a shame when sports gets entangled with politics. But it has happened countless times in the past, and it will happen countless times in the future.
It certainly happened Tuesday when the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball coaches voted to give their coach of the year award to South Carolina’s Dawn Staley over LSU’s Kim Mulkey.
Staley is hardly a bad choice. Her Gamecocks are 27-1, the only blemish a rather inexplicable 70-69 overtime loss on the road against a short-handed Missouri team. South Carolina is No. 1 in the country by every measure — the national polls, the NET, RPI, the NCAA selection committee’s previews, you name it. No matter what the Gamecocks do in this week’s SEC tournament they will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and deservedly so.
But no one has done a better job in the SEC, arguably in the nation, than Mulkey. She came to LSU and took pieces left over from last year’s 9-13 team, sprinkled in transfers and galvanized it with her firebrand intensity to fashion a team that went 25-4 in the regular season and is currently ranked sixth in the country.
Sixth. No one imagined that would be possible, including her.
Staley’s roster bristles with blue chippers, admittedly ones she had to recruit. Her program is now an established winner. Mulkey went into a storeroom in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and cobbled together a team that far exceeded its preseason seventh-place pick in the SEC standings. A team that led South Carolina in the PMAC by double digits in January before losing 66-60, giving the Gamecocks their third-closest game of the season.
Speaking of thirds, LSU’s turnaround to this point in the season is the best in SEC history and tied for third-best in NCAA women’s basketball history under a first-year coach. The Tigers have made a 12.5-game improvement based on an NCAA formula that takes win and loss differentials from one season to the next into account. Leave it to the NCAA to overcook a formula to rate year-to-year improvement, but I digress.
Mulkey tied her mark from her first season at Baylor, when the Bears also made a 12.5-game improvement in 2000-01.
Just tied for third-best ever. Not like that’s worthy of a coach of the year award or anything.
Coaches could not vote for themselves, so the most votes a coach could get would be 13. While there’s no official tally, I’m told only two other coaches voted for Mulkey as coach of the year. My guess is those coaches would be retiring Texas A&M coach Gary Blair and Alabama’s Kristy Curry, both of whom have Louisiana roots like Mulkey.
I maybe could have understood Mulkey getting five or six votes and losing out, but just two? There’s no other way to explain it but sports politics. The vast majority of SEC coaches didn’t want to get on Staley’s bad side. Staley offered Mulkey a backhanded compliment, at best, after the win here in January by saying of Mulkey’s team that “they play simple basketball.”
Mulkey has made plenty of comments over the years that make her a target for media, fans and fellow coaches. That’s fair. And she has plenty of national and Big 12 coach of the year awards from her days at Baylor. Ultimately, what does another one matter?
“I’ve got enough of those to collect dust,” Mulkey said Wednesday. “I thought in the Big 12 whoever won the league should get coach of the year. I never got that passed.
"It’s people’s opinion, that’s all it is. It doesn’t take away from what we have accomplished. And man, have we accomplished a lot.”
After finishing solo second in the SEC to earn the No. 2 seed behind South Carolina, it would be highly entertaining to see the Tigers and Gamecocks hook up in Sunday’s tournament final.
It’s a good bet South Carolina won’t be kept out, but the path is rockier for LSU without second-leading scorer Alexis Morris. The junior guard suffered an MCL sprain last Thursday against Alabama. She will make the trip to Nashville, Tennessee, with the team for the SEC tournament but isn’t expected to play, unless she wears down Mulkey enough to put her in to attempt a crucial free throw or two late in a game.
Mulkey has downplayed the importance of the tournament for her team and its NCAA seeding hopes. LSU was projected by the selection committee this week to be a No. 2 regional seed. At worst, the Tigers should not fall below a No. 3. Either way, LSU is a virtual lock to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games in the PMAC two weeks from now.
To make a deep run in NCAA play, LSU will need Morris back. Mulkey said she fully expects her to return by then, but knees are worrisome things.
Morris’ knee is something worth worrying about for Mulkey. Being SEC coach of the year is not.
Still, the unfairness of the vote by Mulkey’s peers is purely ridiculous. And pure politics.