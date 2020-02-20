LSU coach Ed Orgeron will once again speak on the first day of Southeastern Conference Media Days, the league announced Thursday afternoon.
The annual event is scheduled for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, back in the same city that the event was held back in 2018.
This time, LSU is the reigning national champion and Orgeron is the nation's and league's reigning Coach of the Year. Orgeron has spoken on the first day of SEC Media Days ever since he was named the school's full-time head coach in 2016.
The detailed daily schedule will be released at a later date, the league said in its news release, but the four-day event will be broadcast on SEC Network and ESPN.
2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 13
Florida - Dan Mullen
LSU - Ed Orgeron
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Vanderbilt - Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
Alabama - Nick Saban
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
Auburn - Gus Malzahn
South Carolina - Will Muschamp