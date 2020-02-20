SEC Media Days Football
LSU coach Ed Orgeron speaks during SEC media days, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Hoover, Ala.

 AP photo by Butch Dill

LSU coach Ed Orgeron will once again speak on the first day of Southeastern Conference Media Days, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

The annual event is scheduled for July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, back in the same city that the event was held back in 2018.

This time, LSU is the reigning national champion and Orgeron is the nation's and league's reigning Coach of the Year. Orgeron has spoken on the first day of SEC Media Days ever since he was named the school's full-time head coach in 2016.

The detailed daily schedule will be released at a later date, the league said in its news release, but the four-day event will be broadcast on SEC Network and ESPN.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 13

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn - Gus Malzahn

South Carolina - Will Muschamp

