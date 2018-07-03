With three days to go until the deadline to sign, only six players chosen in the first round of the major league draft last month had not come to terms as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to MLB.com.

One of the half-dozen holdouts is LSU signee Brice Turang, a shortstop who was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 21st overall pick on June 4.

Turang, a native of Corona, California, is trying to decide between the Brewers and LSU. He has until 4 p.m. CDT Friday to make up his mind with a slot bonus of just over $3 million sitting in front of him.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri, in Cary, North Carolina, coaching USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team, texted The Advocate that there was “nothing new” on the Turang front after six first-round picks signed Tuesday.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal, who went fourth overall to the Chicago White Sox, signed along with third baseman Jonathan India (fifth, Cincinnati), pitcher Brady Singer (18th, Kansas City), pitcher Mason Denaburg (27th, Washington), catcher Noah Naylor (29th, Cleveland) and pitcher Ethan Hankins (35th, Cleveland) all signed Tuesday, MLB.com’s Jim Callis reported.

Only two players drafted ahead of Turang — pitcher Carter Stewart (eighth, Atlanta) and outfielder Trevor Larnach (20th, Minnesota) — had not signed as of Tuesday afternoon.

MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy tweeted Monday that it appears it will be a “toss-up” on whether Turang decides to sign or come to LSU.

“There’s nothing to report,” Brewers general manager David Stearns told McCalvy, who also noted that Stearns wouldn’t say if the sides were negotiating.

On June 26, Mainieri told The Advocate “it would be an upset” if Turang walked away from the Brewers.

At the same time, Mainieri said he wasn’t giving up hope of getting Turang on campus and in a Tigers uniform in 2019.

“You can’t blame a kid,” Mainieri said. “I just think it will be awfully hard for him to walk away from $3 million-plus, so I’m not really counting on him. But we’ll see what happens.”

Callis reported Tuesday that only four first-round picks went unsigned during the first six drafts in the bonus-pool era.