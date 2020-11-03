While the Southeastern Conference hasn’t made a final decision regarding the 2021 baseball season, LSU coach Paul Mainieri feels confident the league will play next spring despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I don't have any doubt that we're going to play a full schedule in the spring,” Mainieri said Tuesday before LSU’s annual Purple-Gold World Series.

Mainieri, who represents league coaches on an SEC scheduling committee, has discussed possibilities for months with a group that includes South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner, Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen and multiple administrators.

“The only question would be what the schedule's going to look like,” Mainieri said. “Is it going to be all SEC games, or is it going to be a combination of SEC games and non-conference games?”

Thus far during the coronavirus pandemic, the SEC has crafted conference-only schedules for its 14 member schools. Football teams are playing a reduced 10-game schedule this fall. Volleyball and soccer teams canceled non-conference games.

The SEC may give spring sports more leeway. Men’s basketball teams can play a reduced number of non-conference games this season — LSU signed a term sheet for the Elevate Hoops-sponsored multi-team event Nov. 25-28 — setting a precedent for spring sports like baseball, but the conference hasn’t announced a decision as it focuses on the completion of football season.

“Probably within the next week or so they'll turn their attention toward spring sports,” Mainieri said. “Over the course of the next couple weeks we're going to have more definitive answers about it.”

SEC baseball parents send letter to Greg Sankey requesting full season next spring Hundreds of Southeastern Conference baseball parents sent a letter Thursday to commissioner Greg Sankey asking the league to arrange a full schedule next spring in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Thursday, hundreds of SEC baseball parents sent a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expressing their desire for a full season. The parents, who represented players from 13 SEC programs, requested a schedule with non-conference and postseason games, including the NCAA tournament. They believed baseball — an outdoor sport with little contact — lowered the risk of coronavirus spreading between teams.

Mainieri received a copy of the letter after the parents sent it to the SEC offices in Birmingham. He appreciated the parents’ initiative, but he didn’t think it was a necessary action because Sankey wants the conference to play baseball in the spring. Mainieri believes the conference is already aligned with the parents’ wishes.

“I know the way Greg Sankey has felt about things from the get-go,” Mainieri said. “He has made it extremely clear to all the baseball coaches that it is his intention to play a full baseball schedule this spring.”

As of Tuesday morning, Mainieri said LSU’s entire 2021 schedule remained intact, though non-conference games will hang in limbo until individual leagues across the country make decisions on spring sports.

The SEC may cancel non-conference games and create a league-only schedule, but for now, LSU plans to play Notre Dame, Air Force and Army opening weekend. Mainieri said Notre Dame, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference in baseball, intends to make the trip. He hasn’t heard otherwise from Air Force and Army.

The rest of the schedule depends on decisions related to the pandemic, which forced LSU to delay the start of fall practice multiple times until it finally began Sept. 30 — 17 days later than originally planned. Mainieri said the players who contracted coronavirus recovered, and since then, no LSU player tested positive for COVID-19 or quarantined for high-risk exposure.

Mainieri hopes LSU will play its full schedule next spring. He feels more optimistic after a month of continuous practice. But Mainieri worries, too. He knows the team has to remain vigilant in its precautions, and ultimately, the coronavirus will dictate the SEC’s upcoming choices.

“I don't have the answers for sure,” Mainieri said. “Nothing's been decided.”