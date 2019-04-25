Fans hoping to play video games of their favorite collegiate football player are as close as they've been since EA Sports canceled its popular NCAA football franchise in 2014.
On Thursday, EA Sports announced that 10 college programs, including LSU, will be featured in a new single-player, career campaign mode in Madden NFL 20 called Face of the Franchise: QB1.
Madden 20 is the latest edition in the pro football video game series.
Face of the Franchise: QB1 allows fans to create their own quarterback and experience the journey of an NFL Superstar starting at the College Football Playoffs, at the NFL Combine, then on to the NFL Draft and ultimately playing for an NFL team, EA Sports said in a release.
Other colleges in the game include: Texas Tech, Clemson, Oregon, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Miami, USC and Oklahoma.
In July 2014, EA Sports announced it would stop producing its annual college video game after legal battles for using athletes' likeness.
The first collegiate football video game was released in 1993.
Also on Thursday, EA Sports also announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the cover athlete for the latest game in the franchise.