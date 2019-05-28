DESTIN, Fla. — LSU sophomore Kelvin Joseph entered then withdrew his name in the NCAA transfer portal last week, but LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers’ cornerback is committed to remaining on the team.
“I had a talk with him,” Orgeron said Tuesday, Day 1 of the Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting at the Sandestin Hilton. “Everything was fine. As far as I know, everything is good.”
The transfer portal, new this year for college football and basketball, is expected to be a major topic at this week’s meetings.
Orgeron, citing a report by The Athletic last week that 240 of 450 Power Five conference players who entered the portal have not committed to other schools, said players should stick with it where they currently are.
“I wish no one would transfer,” Orgeron said. “There are some extreme situations where a kid has to go. But most of the ones who left I think will wish they had stayed.”
If players do transfer, Orgeron said schools should regain an initial scholarship, “so we can replenish the 85 (scholarship limit).”
Stadium-wide alcohol sales
One of the major topics expected to be discussed hereweek — lifting the ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales at SEC venues — was not bandied about Tuesday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.
However, school presidents and chancellors do not meet until Thursday, when the serious discussion could take place.
Among the arguments by proponents of alcohol sales in general seating areas is that it would help stem the tide of declining attendance.
Sankey isn’t so sure.
“Is alcohol sales a magic bullet for attendance?” Sankey asked. “I don’t think it’s a panacea for more people to attend games.”
Gymnastics seeks two
The SEC is backing proposed NCAA legislation to increase gymnastics scholarships from 12 to 14.
Unlike baseball and softball, gymnastics scholarships may not be split among student-athletes. That is leaving several gymnasts each year without scholarships, said LSU coach D-D Breaux.
“Most of us carry 16 to 18 gymnasts on our teams,” Breaux said. “We’re looking to give scholarships to kids who do two events for us. If we get an all-arounder hurt, you’re in trouble.”
The SEC proposal, similar to one coming out of the Pac-12 Conference, says gymnastics scholarship numbers have not expanded since 1995.
Breaux said the measure has the support of LSU athletic director Scott Woodward and Senior Women’s Administrator Miriam Segar at this week’s meeting.
“Scott is all for it and Miriam said she would be very vocal about it in the SWA meeting,” Breaux said.