Freshman Maason Smith, a rising star on the defensive line, wasn't present for the viewing portion of LSU's practice Wednesday afternoon.

Three days before it faces No. 2 Alabama, LSU opened practice for about 15 minutes during individual drills. Players sometimes arrive after the viewing period or miss a day and then play in the game that weekend.

Two freshman wide receivers, Chris Hilton Jr. and Deion Smith, returned to the field. Hilton hasn’t played since the season opener because of an undisclosed injury. Smith didn’t play in LSU’s last two games. They both fully participated at practice.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Anthony Bradford practiced for the second straight day, even though coach Ed Orgeron said last week he would be unavailable for the rest of the season. Bradford participated in one-on-one drills. He then stood off to the side during more involved sets. Bradford wore a knee brace.

Roll Call:

Players not seen during the 15-minute viewing period. Asterisk denotes a player is out for the season:

DL Maason Smith, Fr.

WR, Kayshon Boutte, So.*

CB Eli Ricks, So.*

WR Koy Moore, So. (transfer portal)

DE Andre Anthony, Sr.*

RB John Emery, Jr.*

CB Derek Stingley, Jr.*

LB Josh White, So.

DL Ali Gaye, Sr.*

DB Sage Ryan, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr. (transfer portal)

S Jordan Toles, So.

LB Navonteque Strong, So. (transfer portal)

LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.

RB Corren Norman, So.

CB Cordale Flott, Jr.

DB Major Burns, So.

DE Antoine Sampah, So.

DL Landon Jackson, Fr.

LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.

LB Jared Small, Sr.*

OL Charles Turner, So.

OL Thomas Perry, So.

WR LJ Gilyot, So.

NT Joseph Evans So.*

Players wearing a gold, non-contact jersey:

RB Tre Bradford, So.

TE Stephen King, Jr.

OG Chasen Hines, Sr.

OL Marlon Martinez, So.

TE Jack Mashburn, R-So.