The first half was going so badly for LSU against Kentucky Saturday that fans piled on head coach Ed Orgeron across all social media platforms, and especially on Twitter.
If you pulled up your Twitter account Saturday night, you may have noticed that it was pointed out that Orgeron bashing was a hot topic.
Under the headline "Coach O," Twitter pointed out a trending discussion where "Fans take aim at LSU head coach Ed Orgeron as the Tigers struggle early against No. 16 Kentucky."
Kentucky only led LSU 14-0 in the second quarter at that point, but the margin felt much larger in Lexington with the Wildcats dominating every aspect of the game.
The Wildcats continue to lead 14-0 at halftime.
A search of "Orgeron" on Twitter provided a long list of college football fans bashing on the Louisiana native.
Coach Orgeron current situation. pic.twitter.com/06tqJDMaKy— NYCTeddyBear (@FitTeddyBear) October 10, 2021
Ed Orgeron looking real Gus Malzahn-ish lately. Win a national championship wit a elite QB then have nothing but dud seasons after— Kadeem (@Deem_Will) October 10, 2021
This may be the last time we see Ed Orgeron on a LSU sideline. LSU boosters are too sensitive and won't put up with this.— The Dre Era (@TheDreEra) October 10, 2021
Coach Orgeron should be driving a truck along the Bayou for a living. Guy got bailed out by Joe Brady 2 years ago and is now getting stomped by Kentucky. Dark days ahead in Baton Rogue.— Mihalis (@MikefromManhat1) October 10, 2021
Orgeron snapped back at a troll earlier this week, but it appears he has plenty of more fans ready to pile on as LSU continues to struggle.