BR.auburnlsu.100321 HS 3776.JPG

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches in the second half of Auburn's 24-19 win over LSU, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The first half was going so badly for LSU against Kentucky Saturday that fans piled on head coach Ed Orgeron across all social media platforms, and especially on Twitter.

If you pulled up your Twitter account Saturday night, you may have noticed that it was pointed out that Orgeron bashing was a hot topic. 

Under the headline "Coach O," Twitter pointed out a trending discussion where "Fans take aim at LSU head coach Ed Orgeron as the Tigers struggle early against No. 16 Kentucky."

Glen Logan available for first time this season; see who didn't travel with LSU to Kentucky

Kentucky only led LSU 14-0 in the second quarter at that point, but the margin felt much larger in Lexington with the Wildcats dominating every aspect of the game.

The Wildcats continue to lead 14-0 at halftime. 

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

A search of "Orgeron" on Twitter provided a long list of college football fans bashing on the Louisiana native.

Orgeron snapped back at a troll earlier this week, but it appears he has plenty of more fans ready to pile on as LSU continues to struggle.

Email Patrick Magee at PMagee@TheAdvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @Patrick_Magee.

View comments