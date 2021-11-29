Ed Orgeron stepped down at the end of the regular season as the LSU football coach, leaving offensive line coach Brad Davis as interim head coach for the bowl game.

This will be the first opportunity for Davis, who played on the offensive line at Oklahoma, to lead a team as a head coach after bouncing around from college to college as as an assistant for much of his coaching career.

Davis should have a good grasp on what it means to be the LSU head coach, even if it is an on an interim basis. He is a Baton Rouge native.

Here are five things you should know about Davis:

He was a member of the Oklahoma football team that won the 2000 national championship, and was part of the program from 1999-02. In 2002, he was named the Sooners' most valuable offensive lineman. In high school, he played at Belaire in Baton Rouge.

Since leaving his first full-time coaching job on the Div. I level at Portland State in 2013, Davis has worked on the staffs at seven different schools - James Madison, East Carolina, North Texas, Florida, Missouri, Arkansas and LSU. Missouri was the only place on that list where he spent more than two seasons, coaching there in 2018 and 2019. He has coached the offensive line at each of those schools.

Even though he was 6-foot-4, 305 pounds in high school, he wasn't recruited by LSU. Belaire was a Baton Rouge high school football program that drew little interest from Div. 1 programs. Oklahoma started calling after Davis uploaded his highlights to the internet - a rarity back in the late 90's.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was the offensive line coach at Oklahoma when Davis landed there, becoming a mentor for the Louisiana native. Davis was the first man hired to Pittman's staff after he became the head coach at Arkansas.

Davis' first full-time coaching job was at NAIA Doane College in Crete, Nebraska. He served as the Tigers' offensive line coach and run game coordinator.