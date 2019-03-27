As they manage arm soreness, freshman pitchers Landon Marceaux and Chase Costello didn't make the trip to Mississippi State.

Though they were unavailable to throw, both players travelled last weekend to Georgia. But when LSU opens a three-game series Thursday night against the No. 4 Bulldogs, Marceaux and Costello will be in Baton Rouge.

"They're not even making the trip," coach Paul Mainieri said.

Marceaux began the season as LSU's Saturday starter. Mainieri moved him out of the weekend rotation after he collapsed at Texas. He last pitched a week ago against Nicholls, giving up two runs over two innings.

Costello pitched in three of LSU's opening four games. Saddled by arm soreness, he hasn't pitched much since. His most recent appearance also happened against Nicholls. He gave up one run in two innings.

"I came from high school playing the infield, not being a full pitcher," Costello said. "I'm still getting used to it. My body's just not used to it yet."