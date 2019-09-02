LSU quarterback Joe Burrow received Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, the league office announced, along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Burrow tied a school record with five touchdown passes — all in the first half — during LSU's season-opening 55-3 win over Georgia Southern, matching the single-game record set by Zach Mettenberger in 2013.

Burrow finished 23-of-27 for 278 yards, and LSU scored its most points in a season opener since 2000. Burrow played one drive in the second half before he was replaced by backup Myles Brennan.

+10 10 things LSU fans should know about the Texas Longhorns: Key players, familiar coach, more Some are calling it Texas' biggest home game in 10 years when No. 6 LSU travels to Austin this weekend to face the No. 10 Longhorns at 6 p.m. …

Burrow earned the SEC weekly honor twice in 2018, once after a comeback win over Auburn and again after a win over Ole Miss. Burrow was also named offensive player of the game in LSU's 40-32 Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

Burrow's performance against Georgia Southern set him toward the top of national passing leaderboards in the FBS division with 278 passing yards (36th nationally), five touchdowns (1st), a 85.2 completion percentage (3rd) and a 232.79 passer rating (3rd).

No. 6 LSU plays at No. 10 Texas on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.