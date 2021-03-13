Earlier this week, coach Paul Mainieri explained the importance of LSU’s weekend series for the bullpen.

Mainieri stood in the dugout at Maestri Field, where freshman Will Hellmers had pitched five shutout innings against UNO in his second career start. Mainieri was asked if Hellmers might remain a midweek starter or help solidify the bullpen.

“We'll see how the other guys perform,” Mainieri said. “They'll have ample opportunity to establish their roles. I'd love to keep him as a starting pitcher, but that can only be possible if we have enough other guys that can perform out of the bullpen for us when we get into (Southeastern Conference) play. That final decision hasn't been made at this point. This weekend will tell the tale.”

As No. 15 LSU plays UTSA in its final series before the conference slate begins next week against Mississippi State, the Tigers are trying to settle their bullpen, a perceived area of strength before the season began. The non-weekend starters, all bullpen candidates, currently have a 3.76 ERA.

“We've got to know what our bullpen is capable of doing,” Mainieri said. “I think the test will be this weekend, and that will determine what we do with Will going forward.”

For weeks, LSU has used its relievers in a variety of situations to discover their abilities, especially with eight newcomers. The Tigers also had to get through 135 innings over the past 21 days, which made it difficult to conserve certain pitchers for the weekend.

For most of the season, LSU has also played without two of its most experienced pitchers: fifth-year right-hander Matthew Beck, who has an elbow injury; and senior right-hander Trent Vietmeier, who missed time with a medical issue unrelated to pitching. They’ve completed a combined 4⅓ innings, forcing LSU to rely heavily on its freshmen.

The newcomers have pitched well at times. For example, Hellmers hasn’t allowed a run over two starts, Garrett Edwards completed his third straight scoreless inning Friday night, Blake Money threw 4⅓ scoreless innings one day and Ty Floyd allowed two hits over his past four appearances. They’ve also had bad outings as they adjusted to the collegiate level.

Some of that’s expected for freshmen. A lot of the uncertainty comes from the recent performances by senior right-hander Devin Fontenot, who entered the season as LSU’s undoubted closer and a preseason All-American relief pitcher. Fontenot opened by allowing one hit and zero runs through his first three appearances.

Beginning Feb. 27 against Youngstown State, Fontenot struggled. He gave up one run in each of his next three outings, twice forcing LSU to score runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the game.

“Whenever you pitch at the end of the game, almost every pitch feels like it has to be a perfect pitch,” Fontenot said. “If somebody gets a hit or you walk somebody, it almost feels like you've got to get everybody out. I wasn't doing that. I'm definitely capable of it. I just needed something to get me back in my groove a little bit.”

LSU used Fontenot in mid-game situations earlier this week, hoping he could return to form by pitching with less pressure. Fontenot entered in a 7-4 game Tuesday night against Texas Southern. He walked the first two batters he faced before recording three straight outs, two on strikeouts. The next day, Fontenot worked around a one-out walk to end the sixth inning against UNO, helping maintain the shutout.

“I really wanted to see him have one good, clean inning before I moved him back, just one dominant inning,” Mainieri said. “No walks. No hits. Three up, three down. Crisp. He hasn't quite done that yet.”

Before LSU’s series against UTSA, Fontenot said he felt close to finding the consistency necessary to pitch the ninth inning. He thought he had rushed his fastball and needed to close his front shoulder longer through delivery.

“I feel like I'm right there, man,” Fontenot said. “I just need to have one clean inning, you know? And then I'll be good to go.”

On Friday night, Fontenot entered in the eighth. LSU clung to a 1-0 lead against UTSA. He allowed a leadoff single and issued a one-out walk, putting the tying run in scoring position.

Fontenot recorded the second out before LSU replaced him with senior Ma’Khail Hilliard. UTSA scored the game-tying run on an error. LSU retook the lead in the bottom of the frame. The Tigers used Edwards for the ninth. He notched the first save of his career.

With Fontenot still searching for that one dominant inning and LSU’s bullpen unsettled, the Tigers will have to decide what to do with Hellmers after the series ends. He doesn’t care how LSU uses him.

“I enjoy both,” Hellmers said. “The pressure of being a reliever, and it's great to be a starter, too.”