What's LSU's Saul Garza's mantra for success?

Apparently it's to look good, feel good and smell good in order to play good after a conversation overheard between the catcher and umpire Darrell Arnold during the Tigers' run-rule win over Mississippi State in an SEC Tournament elimination game Friday night.

Cameras picked up on Garza explaining to Arnold why he smelled "amazing," as Arnold commented, during the game. The reason? Garza sprayed his catcher's gear with Victoria's Secret Amber Romance perfume before the game after what's been a grueling three days for the Tigers in Hoover, Alabama.

The #LSU baseball team has used Victoria’s Secret perfume to keep mosquitos at bay and freshen up smelly equipment.“Why not smell good,” Saul Garza said, “when you can keep the mosquitos off as well?” pic.twitter.com/fQS8NUdae2 — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) May 25, 2019

Garza appeared to be apologizing to Arnold for the scent in the clip shared by LSU Baseball's Twitter account, but Arnold quickly assured him there was no need.

"I gotta get my girlfriend some of that, you smell amazing man!" Arnold is heard telling Garza during a break in the action.

Smelling good must proved to work well for Garza, who hit 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the win.

The Tigers advance to play Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

You can view video of the interaction below.

