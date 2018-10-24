LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Alabama remains the measuring stick of college football Wednesday morning on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference.

"Alabama's always been the benchmark," Orgeron said. "Coach (Nick) Saban's done a fantastic job. He's going to go down as the greatest college football coach in the history of the game. So give him the credit, what they've done at Alabama. And we've got to beat them to get where we want to go. That's the fact."

LSU has not beaten Alabama since 2011, back when the Crimson Tide lost 9-6 to the Tigers in the regular season and won the rematch, 21-0, in the 2012 BCS National Championship.

Alabama has since won three more national titles under Saban, and the program has beaten LSU in seven consecutive meetings.

This season, No. 1 Alabama (8-0) has won its games by an average scoring margin of 38.25 points per game, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,066 yards, 25 touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I think he's the best player in college football," Orgeron said. "He's very instinctive. He's got a good release. Got a good offense. He's a great young man. I know him and his family. I think he's the best player in college football."

LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Billboards in 'Bama

Orgeron was asked during the teleconference what he thought of LSU fans raising money for #FreeDevinWhite billboards around Birmingham, Alabama, where the SEC headquarters are located.

"I love our fans," Orgeron said. "Our fans are very passionate. They're passionate about LSU football. They're going to do the things they want to do, obviously. That's out of my control. My job is to focus on what we gotta control, and that's play very well and beat Alabama. All that other stuff is out of my control."

LSU linebacker Devin White remains ineligible for the first half of the Alabama game due to his ejection on a targeting penalty during the second half of the Mississippi State game.

"Again, I talked about it," Orgeron said. "I thought it was very unfair. It's unfortunate that it happened to Devin. I wish there could be an appeal that we could turn it over. I don't think it was a very vicious hit, and I don't think he should be suspended. But again, we've moved on from that. We have to play a very good football team, and that's what we're concentrating on."

Practice schedule

Orgeron said LSU will have a full-pad practice Wednesday that will resemble more of a spring practice, a scrimmage Thursday, and the team will be off Friday, Saturday and Sunday before resuming full-speed practices on Monday.

