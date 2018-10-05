Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: One of these days, Tagovailoa may have to prove he can play a whole game. He again came out early, this time against UL-Lafayette, throwing for 128 yards and two touchdowns giving him 14 TDs and no interceptions overall.
Next game: Saturday at Arkansas (11 a.m., ESPN)
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma junior QB
His case: Murray should get benched more often. Kept from starting for being late to practice, Murray threw for 432 yards and six TDs against Baylor to set a school record for passing efficiency (348.0). Ran for a seventh TD, too.
Next game: Saturday vs. Texas in Dallas (11 a.m., Fox)
Will Grier
West Virginia senior QB
His case: When will Grier close the gap on Tagovailoa? He just has to keep chucking it. Against Texas Tech on Saturday he threw for 370 yards and three TDs and now has 1,487 yards, 17 TDs and just three interceptions this season.
Next game: Saturday vs. Kansas (11 a.m., ESPN2)
On the radar: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; UCF QB McKenzie Milton, Jr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, So.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.